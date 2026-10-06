Memetoro Expands Open-Source AI Meme Coin Launchpad On BNB Chain With Permissionless Fair-Launch Funding System

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MemeToro is building an open-source AI meme coin launchpad on BNB Chain, connecting market signals, AI-generated proposals and fair-launch smart contracts







SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro is advancing development of its open-source AI meme coin launchpad on BNB Chain, building a system that takes market signals through an AI proposal process before handing funding rules to smart contracts. The project has published working code showing how parts of that process are intended to operate.

The launchpad separates the AI layer from the funding layer. MemeToro's AI Meme Launch Agent is being developed to identify potential memecoin concepts and produce structured proposals. Smart contracts then enforce the conditions attached to a funding round.

This structure is intended to make both the AI's proposal and the rules governing contributor funds inspectable.

From market signal to memecoin proposal

MemeToro's launch process begins before a token or funding round exists.

Its trend connector is designed to examine signals from sources including news and X. Rather than passing a trend directly into a token launch, the system can attach supporting evidence and risk flags for the AI agent to evaluate.

The AI Meme Launch Agent then uses those inputs to draft a structured proposal.

That proposal can include the concept, reasoning and numerical parameters behind a potential launch. The system can also retain information about candidates the agent considered but rejected.

MemeToro is building validation into this stage. Proposals containing insider allocations or relying on evidence that cannot be verified are intended to be rejected before they reach the launch process.

The result is a pipeline in which market activity can produce a proposal without automatically producing a token.

BNB Chain handles the launch layer

Once a proposal reaches the funding stage, MemeToro moves from AI analysis to blockchain execution.

Memecoin proposals are being bound to BNB Chain rounds through a fingerprint system. Each published proposal receives a fingerprint representing the proposal that users were shown.

When its funding round is created, that fingerprint is locked into the contract.

This creates a reference between the published material and the on-chain round. A user can check whether a live round corresponds with the proposal that preceded it, including the terms and reasoning included in the published version.

The mechanism is particularly relevant when AI is involved. An agent can produce many versions of an idea, but the contract needs a fixed reference to the version that actually entered the funding process.

Fair-launch rules are written into the escrow

MemeToro's fair-launch escrow determines what happens to contributions during a funding round.

The project has added an exit window that lets contributors withdraw before a published deadline. Withdrawal is permissionless. It does not require a form, support request or approval from the MemeToro team.

The contract also blocks finalization while the exit window remains open.

Reaching the hard cap early does not override the deadline. If a round fills shortly after opening, contributors still retain the exit period established for that round.

Withdrawals can push funding below the minimum required for launch. MemeToro has designed the contract to allow the round to fail in that situation rather than proceed with capital contributors have already withdrawn.

The current escrow also limits the destination of contributed funds. Money can return to the contributor or proceed into liquidity when the launch conditions are met. The contract does not include a route that pays contributed funds to a developer, deployer or treasury.

What still needs to be built

MemeToro's published code represents an active development project rather than a completed production launchpad.

The current architecture includes the fair-launch escrow and interfaces needed to connect other parts of the system. The project still needs a production token deployment and liquidity executor to replace the current placeholder implementation.

The AI-generated launch manifest also needs to be connected directly with the contract workflow. The escrow can store the proposal fingerprint, but the complete automated path between agent output and contract creation remains under development.

Deployment scripts, factory infrastructure and further BNB Chain testing are also on the roadmap. MemeToro has identified an independent security review as another step before the planned system is ready for production use.

MemeToro is developing the project in public under the MIT License, allowing its current contracts and technical documentation to be inspected as the launchpad develops.

About MemeToro

MemeToro is developing an open-source AI memecoin launchpad on BNB Chain. The platform is being built around an AI Meme Launch Agent, structured launch proposals, fair-launch funding contracts, bonding curves and crypto-market analytics.

$MT is the project's ecosystem token. Cryptocurrency presales and memecoins are speculative and can result in substantial or complete loss of capital.

CONTACT: More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here: Email:... Website: X: Telegram: YouTube: Media contact: MemeToro Team...