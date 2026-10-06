Amazon Said No To Muse. Venn Wants Real Estate To Say No Too.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venn's new super agents give real estate companies the power of big tech's consumer AI without handing their operating data to someone else.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venn, the sovereign AI platform for real estate, today launched super agents: always-on, superintelligent agents that each owner and operator builds on its own data. Residents, on-site teams and owners text the agent, and it executes the work, from booking a repair to explaining a drop in NOI. There is no app, no portal and no ticket number.

The launch follows Amazon's decision to block Meta's Muse shopping agent from its site rather than let an outside agent learn its customers. As consumer agents like Muse, OpenAI's dots and Instinct go mainstream, real estate faces the same choice. An outside agent texting with residents learns an operator's rents, renewals, maintenance history and which residents are about to leave. Venn's super agents keep that intelligence inside the business.

"Every resident is about to have a super agent. The only question is whose," said Or Bokobza, co-founder and CEO of Venn. "Amazon had the scale to say no and build its own. Venn gives every real estate company the same option. Rented agents learn for someone else. Owned agents learn on your behalf."

What Venn's super agents do



Act before anyone asks. The agent monitors inboxes and operating data, flags what needs attention, from an unsigned renewal to an unconfirmed vendor, and proposes a fix it can complete itself.

Handle resident requests end to end. Residents text about a leak, a renewal or a payment and get a plumber booked, a lease sent or a plan set up, in seconds, at any hour.

Run operations by text message. Collections, vendor follow-ups and move-ins are handled without the back-and-forth.

Turn questions into decisions. An owner asks why a property is underperforming and gets the cause and a fix they can approve in one reply.

Work across existing systems. Each agent runs on the operator's Company Brain, connected to its property management system, work orders, leases, inboxes and vendors. No rip and replace.

Keep data sovereign. Each agent answers under the operator's name, is trained only on the operator's data and never shares what it learns. Operators set what it can do on its own and what needs approval. Maintain systems security. Venn's super agents work inside the operator's own systems, with role-based access and approvals the operator controls, so no outside tool needs resident or employee passwords.



Availability

Venn super agents are available now to owners and operators by invitation. Real estate companies can request early access and see a super agent working on their own portfolio.

"The agent era won't wait for real estate to be ready," said Bokobza. "The operators who move first will be the ones who still own their residents, their data and their edge five years from now."

About Venn

Venn is the sovereign AI platform for real estate. It turns a company's data, knowledge and operating practices into its Company Brain, then builds the agentic layer that runs on it. The intelligence remains the customer's proprietary asset. Venn has raised over $140 million, including a $52 million Series B co-led by NOA and Group 11, and serves 270 owners and operators across 30 states and five countries. venn.city

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