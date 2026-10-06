Veterinary Hope Foundation Rallies Pet Owners To Help Lighten The Load And Support Their Veterinary Care Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ahead of World Mental Health Day, the nonprofit is bringing attention to an overlooked crisis

CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 6, 2026 - Veterinary professionals dedicate their lives to caring for animals, but the mental and emotional toll of providing that care often goes unseen by pet owners. Research shows 75% of veterinarians experience medium to very high levels of burnout.1

The Veterinary Hope Foundation is asking pet owners to Give a Crap about their veterinarians through one of the most familiar parts of dog ownership: picking up after your pet. Colorful dog waste bags with attention-grabbing messages such as“Some Loads are Heavier than Others” and“Before You Reach In, Reach Out” are popping up across Chicago ahead of World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10 to shed light on the often-invisible issue of veterinary mental health. The Give a Crap dispensers are an unexpected reminder to care about the mental health of the professionals who care for our animals.

“Veterinary professionals give so much to care for our animals and support the people who love them, but many pet owners never see the emotional weight they carry,” said Denise Kolivoski, executive director, Veterinary Hope Foundation.“Our organization is dedicated to fostering the mental health and well-being of veterinary professionals. The Give a Crap dispensers are a way for us to reach pet owners in an unexpected way and turn that moment into meaningful support for the veterinary community.”

The dog waste bag dispensers will appear throughout Chicago at 22 pet-friendly locations and dog parks in October, such as Pup Social, Colectivo Coffee, Vetique and Montrose Dog Beach. From there, the Give a Crap dispensers will expand to dog parks, veterinary clinics and dog-friendly locations in other markets nationwide to continue to raise awareness about veterinary mental health.

Pet lovers everywhere can visit LightenLoads.com to learn more about the challenges that veterinary professionals face, hear their stories and discover ways to support their veterinarians through the Veterinary Hope Foundation.

If you or someone you know needs emotional support, call or text the national suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.

About Veterinary Hope Foundation

Veterinary Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the mental health and well-being of veterinary professionals. The foundation creates safe spaces for learning, healing and growth while promoting connection, collaboration and greater awareness of mental health within veterinary medicine. Through community groups, educational resources, webinars and public awareness initiatives, VHF focuses on prevention and early intervention and works to ensure veterinary professionals have access to the support, resources and connections they need to thrive personally and professionally. Learn more at VeterinaryHope.org.

Media Contacts:

Theresa Cory, Bader Rutter, ...

Denise Kolivoski, VHF,...

1 Volk JO, Schimmack U, Strand EB, et al. Work-life balance is essential to reducing burnout, improving well-being. J Am Vet Med Assoc. 2024;262(7):950-957.

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Veterinary Hope Foundation

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Give a Crap About Veterinarians Give a Crap Dog Waste Bag Dispensers