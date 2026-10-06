WOI.Eco Wants To Turn Entire Countries Into Startup Nations

Woi - Better world through better ecosystem

WOI is rethinking startup ecosystems at a national scale, connecting talent, capital, infrastructure and opportunity to build entrepreneurial nations.

- Shafi Shoukath, Chairman and Founder of WOI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A good idea can come from anywhere. Turning it into a working company is much harder, and that gap is where many founders get stuck. WOI, a Dubai-based company focused on entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems, is working to close it, and it wants to do so at the scale of whole nations.The company is developing a model to help countries become what it calls "Startup Nations." In these economies, entrepreneurs are a driving force rather than a side note. They take on national challenges, build companies and open up opportunities that were previously out of reach. To make this happen, WOI plans to work with governments and other stakeholders. Each ecosystem would be shaped around what that country needs and where its strengths lie."Every country is different. The problems are different, and the opportunities are different. But one thing remains the same - entrepreneurs," said ,.."What is often lacking is the ecosystem support around them. If entrepreneurs are given access to the right infrastructure, communities, capital, knowledge and opportunities, they can build solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing their countries," Shoukath added.WOI's thinking starts from a simple observation. Telling people to start businesses achieves little if nothing exists to help them succeed. A founder needs somewhere to work, people to learn from, investors who will listen, and guidance at every stage, from the first rough concept to the day the company expands.To deliver this, the company is building WOI Nations, a set of country-focused platforms. Each one is meant to be a meeting point for governments, entrepreneurs, investors, corporations, universities and others who have a stake in how a country's startup scene develops.Under this model, a WOI Nation would carry out several functions at once:: Create the physical and institutional foundations that startups and innovation depend on.: Bring entrepreneurs together so they can learn from and support one another.: Build companies from the ground up rather than waiting for them to appear.: Connect founders with the funding they need to grow.: Run programmes that build entrepreneurial skills and capability.The idea is that these pieces work best when connected. A founder who has training but no funding, or funding but no community, is only half supported. WOI wants to join the pieces into one pathway.WOI is not planning to copy one blueprint from country to country. Each WOI Nation will be designed around that country's own challenges, economic strengths and emerging opportunities.In practice, this means the company will first look for problems that entrepreneurship could help solve. It will also look for sectors where new businesses, technology and investment could add to economic growth. What works in one market may not suit another, and WOI's view is that an ecosystem built on local realities will last longer than an imported one.This country-by-country approach is central to the company's wider goal of helping build economies that are led by entrepreneurs and driven by innovation.For now, WOI is establishing its presence through five initiatives: WOI UAE, WOI India, WOI Malaysia, WOI Mauritius and WOI Kenya. Each will concentrate on the priorities of its own country.The company also has a larger plan. It wants these ecosystems to be linked, so that entrepreneurs, investors, institutions and opportunities can move across the WOI network instead of staying inside national borders. A founder in one market could find investors, partners or customers in another. An institution in one country could learn from what has worked elsewhere.WOI is a UAE-based company building entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystems through country-focused platforms known as WOI Nations. It brings together infrastructure, communities, venture building, capital and entrepreneurship education to help countries develop entrepreneur-led, innovation-driven economies.Website:Email:...

Hari Krishnan

Woi

...

Visit us on social media:



Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WOI Wants to Turn Entire Countries into Startup Nations News Provided By Preciseipick October 06, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.