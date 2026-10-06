East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior Earns Best In Aircraft Paint And Interior Deland Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior has been named Best in Aircraft Paint and Interior in DeLand by the Consumer Ratings Institute, which bases its awards on public consumer review data. The company works out of DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED) and holds a 4.9-star rating across 149 reviews. Owners and operators who fly in for paint and cabin work keep coming back to the same strengths: skilled craftsmanship and close attention to detail.

For nearly 20 years, East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior has given private and business aircraft a complete transformation, inside and out. The team handles everything from single-engine pistons and turboprops to large business jets, including the Bombardier Global Express. Owners can bring one aircraft to one shop and have it leave looking and feeling new.

On the exterior, the company does complete repaints, full strip-and-repaint jobs, custom paint schemes, and graphics and logo work. Each finish is built for both durability and visual impact. Inside the cabin, the interior team does full renovations, including seat reupholstery, new carpet, headliners, side panels, and custom cabinetry. Because paint and interior work happen under one roof, owners can plan a full refurbishment as one project instead of coordinating with several vendors.

East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior is licensed, insured, and certified, giving owners confidence that their aircraft is in professional hands. The company also notes a cost advantage for owners who choose Florida. It says the state charges no sales tax on design, paint, and interior work for aircraft over 2,000 lbs, which can mean real savings on a major refurbishment.

The shop's location at DeLand's KDED airport gives clients easy fly-in access from across the Southeast and beyond.

About East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior

East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior is a full-service aircraft painting and interior refurbishment company at 1991 Industrial Drive, Suite 201, DeLand, Florida, at DeLand Municipal Airport (KDED). For nearly two decades, the company has provided custom exterior paint and complete interior renovations for piston, turboprop, and business aircraft, from single-engine planes to large jets.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Marta Nobrega

East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior

386-736-0448

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East Coast Aircraft Paint & Interior Earns Best in Aircraft Paint and Interior DeLand Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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