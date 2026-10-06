Scantobim.Online CEO Ankit Kansara To Attend R-CON 2026 In Boise, Idaho

ScantoBIM will join AEC professionals at R-CON 2026 in Boise to discuss reality capture, point cloud workflows, and Scan to BIM services.

- said Ankit Kansara, CEO of ScantoBIM, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ScantoBIM will attend R-CON 2026 in Boise, Idaho, from October 12 to 15. Ankit Kansara, CEO of ScantoBIM, will present his scan to BIM company to attendees. He is also inviting conference visitors to book a 15-minute meeting with the team.R-CON is a conference on construction technology and reality capture, organized by Reality Capture Network. It takes place at the Boise Centre, 850 W Front St, Boise. The main program runs October 13 to 15, with networking events on October 12. The event organizers invite more than 1,000 professionals, including contractors, owners, engineers, surveyors, and technology providers.Reality capture, the focus of R-CON, records existing buildings with scanners, drones, and cameras. Laser scans produce a point cloud, which is a large set of measured points in three-dimensional space. Architects and engineers cannot edit those points, so they need a building information model, known as BIM. Producing that model from the scan is the point cloud to BIM step, and it is usually done in Revit.Renovation and retrofit projects need that conversion most, because drawings of the existing building may be outdated or missing. Inaccurate information carries a measurable cost. A 2018 FMI and PlanGrid survey linked 48% of U.S. construction rework to poor project data and miscommunication. FMI estimated that share at $31.3 billion. Architects, engineers and contractors use models built from scan data to check designs against measured conditions before construction starts.The R-CON agenda covers what happens after the scan. Two presentations on October 14 address it directly. One covers how teams use point cloud data in design, coordination, and facilities management. The other covers how to integrate scan to BIM workflows into project work. A panel the same morning compares reality capture tools on accuracy, speed, cost, and liability.Announced participants include Esri, FARO, Leica Geosystems, NVIDIA, and Trimble, along with drone makers and BIM service providers. That range lets reality capture companies compare tools in one place.Artificial intelligence is another theme on the R-CON agenda. Presentations and panels cover AI-driven workflows, digital twins, and AI models for jobsite robots and site monitoring. ScantoBIM applies AI in its own modeling workflow, which Kansara can discuss with attendees.Kansara will present ScantoBIM and the comprehensive scan to BIM services it provides. Over 300 BIM experts in the company convert point cloud data into Revit models and CAD drawings for architects, engineers, contractors, and facility managers. Its services cover laser scanning, as-built modeling, 3D modeling, and modeling of architecture, structure, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection systems.According to the company, incomplete as-built data, coordination clashes, and late modeling timelines disrupt project delivery. Its modeling services are designed to address all three.The company states that its team models 10,000 square feet per day with an AI-assisted point cloud modeling workflow. That workflow begins when a client uploads point cloud data in formats such as E57, LAS, or RCP. The team then checks coverage, aligns the scans, and removes noise. Modeling comes next, with AI assisting the creation of architectural, structural, and building systems elements. Quality control follows, with more than 100 automated checks on each model. Clients receive the final models in Revit, IFC, or native formats through their preferred platform. According to the company, its workflow is built around Revit, Navisworks, Archicad, BIM 360 and all other industry-standard software and tools.The team completed projects by size and timeline. A 90,000 square foot industrial facility in Texas took 22 days and covered architecture, structure, and mechanical trades. A 200,000 square foot educational building in the United States took 28 days and covered architecture. A 400,000 square foot commercial building in the United States took 43 days and covered architecture and structure.The company works with surveyors, architects, engineering consultants, contractors, and facility managers. Architects plan renovations, contractors coordinate work, and facility managers manage buildings using as-built models. Its project types range from residential and commercial buildings to healthcare, education, airports, and historic preservation.R-CON also offers workshops, including an introductory course on reality capture and sessions on drone-based mapping. An expo hall runs alongside, and evening networking events run from October 12 to 14.Book Your Meeting with Our Team at R-CON 2026Attendees who want to discuss similar work can book a 15-minute meeting with Kansara and the team during R-CON 2026. Meetings are open to architects, engineers, contractors, facility managers, and any 3D laser scanning company needing modeling support. Visitors can use the 15 minutes to review a current project, look at a sample model, or request a quote.

Ankit Kansara

ScantoBIM

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ScantoBIM CEO Ankit Kansara to Attend R-CON 2026 in Boise, Idaho News Provided By ScantoBIM October 06, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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