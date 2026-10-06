Blinds & Designs Wins Editor's Choice - Best Blinds And Shutters Franklin

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blinds & Designs, a family-owned window treatment company serving Franklin and Middle Tennessee, has received the Editor's Choice - Best Blinds and Shutters Franklin award from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition was awarded in the Interior Designers category. It is based on 410 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.8 stars, a record built through years of custom work in homes across the region.

The company's promise is "Stylish Solutions for Every Window." Blinds & Designs helps homeowners find window treatments that look beautiful and work well, whether the job calls for a fully custom design or a quality ready-made option. Its range includes plantation shutters, faux wood blinds, roller, roman, honeycomb and zebra shades, woven woods, drapery, motorized shades and outdoor shades. Products come from respected brands such as Norman, Alta, Caco, Lafayette Interior Fashions and Premier Blinds & Shades.

Each project starts with a free in-home consultation and precise measurements, followed by professional delivery and installation. For homeowners who want added convenience, the team can set up motorized shades that work with smart home systems such as Alexa and Google Home. Many products are backed by limited lifetime warranties.

The family-owned local business brings more than 40 years of industry experience to every project. That experience, combined with a personal, family-run approach, has made Blinds & Designs a trusted name for homeowners in Franklin, Brentwood and surrounding communities.

The Editor's Choice recognition reflects what more than 400 customers have already said: Blinds & Designs delivers window treatments that improve the look, comfort and function of a home.

About Blinds & Designs

Blinds & Designs is a family-owned window treatment company with a showroom serving Franklin and all of Middle Tennessee. The company offers custom and ready-made blinds, shutters, shades, drapery and motorized window coverings. Services include in-home consultations, professional installation and free estimates throughout Middle Tennessee.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Kimberly Dickson

Blinds & Designs

615-790-6543

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Blinds & Designs Wins Editor's Choice - Best Blinds and Shutters Franklin News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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