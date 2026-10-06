Snapmailbox Expands Nationwide Virtual Mailbox And Real Street Address Coverage For America's 30 Million Solo Businesses

Coverage gives freelancers and single-member LLCs a business address, same-day mail scanning and mail forwarding, all managed in a free virtual mailbox portal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SnapMailbox, a virtual mailbox provider registered with the U.S. Postal Service as a Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA), today announced it is expanding its nationwide physical address coverage. The expansion is built for the fastest-growing part of the U.S. economy: businesses with no paid employees.According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Nonemployer Statistics by Demographics, the United States had 30.4 million nonemployer businesses, generating $1.8 trillion in receipts. These unincorporated sole proprietors, freelancers, independent contractors and single-member LLCs are the core customers for virtual mailbox services.Most of these solo operators have no office and no budget for a commercial lease. Many end up listing a home address on websites, invoices, state filings and marketing materials. SnapMailbox's expanded network gives them a real street address (not a PO Box) in more U.S. markets. The address can serve as a business mailing address, and mail is received, scanned and managed online.What is a virtual mailbox:A virtual mailbox is a digital mail service that gives a business or individual a real street address where postal mail and packages are received. The provider scans the mail, and the customer views it online, then chooses to open and scan, forward, deposit, store or shred each item from a computer or smartphone.Every SnapMailbox plan includes the free virtual portal, a real street address, same-day mail scanning, unlimited mail forwarding, domestic and international package forwarding, unlimited check deposits by mail and unlimited secure shredding. Customers also receive free storage: 30 days for envelopes and 7 days for parcels."Thirty million Americans run a business without a single employee, and the Census data shows that number climbing every year," said Jeff Mosler, CEO of SnapMailbox. "A solo founder shouldn't have to choose between putting their home address on the public record and paying for office space they'll never use. Expanding our real street address coverage gives every freelancer, consultant and single-member LLC a professional business address and a complete mailroom on their phone."Why solo businesses are the core virtual mailbox market:The U.S. Census Bureau's Nonemployer Statistics (NES) program counts businesses with no paid employees that are subject to federal income tax and have at least $1,000 in receipts. The Census Bureau released the 2024 NES on September 29, 2026. It notes that most nonemployers are self-employed individuals running unincorporated sole proprietorships.The SBA Office of Advocacy reports that 86.7% of nonemployer firms are sole proprietorships and that nonemployers make up 82.3% of all U.S. small businesses.According to the Census Bureau, the number of nonemployer establishments rose every year from 1997 to 2023, except in 2008. From 2012 to 2023, nonemployers grew an average of 2.7% per year, compared with 1.1% for employer businesses. Nonemployer growth reached 4.9% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022, the highest rates in nearly two decades. Growth was 2.1% in 2023. The nonemployer universe shows continued growth:- 27.2 million in 2020- 28.5 million in 2021- 29.8 million in 2022- 30.4 million in 2023The Census Bureau's Nonemployer Statistics by Demographics (NES-D) series shows solo business ownership expanding fastest among women and minority entrepreneurs:- Women-owned businesses: grew 18%, from 10.9 million firms (41.0% of nonemployers) in 2018 to 12.9 million (42.3%) in 2023. Receipts rose 41%, from $300.0 billion to $423.1 billion.- Hispanic-owned businesses: grew 36%, from 3.9 million firms (14.7%) in 2018 to 5.3 million (17.5%) in 2023. Receipts rose 70%, from $143.9 billion to $244.2 billion.- Black or African American-owned businesses: grew 41%, from 3.1 million firms in 2018 to 4.4 million (14.4%) in 2023. Receipts rose 78%, from $72.5 billion to $128.7 billion, the fastest receipts growth of any group.- Asian-owned businesses: grew 35%, from 2.1 million firms in 2018 to 2.8 million (9.2%) in 2023. Receipts rose 61%, from $101.6 billion to $163.6 billion.- Veteran-owned businesses: held steady at about 1.4 million firms, while their share of nonemployers fell from 5.3% to 4.5%. Receipts rose 10%, from $60.0 billion to $65.7 billion.Professional, scientific and technical services, the home of consultants, designers, bookkeepers and other freelancers, is the largest nonemployer sector, with 4.0 million establishments and $229.4 billion in receipts in 2022The Census Bureau's 2024 "Gig Picture" counts 1.59 million pet care proprietors, 1.58 million taxi and rideshare proprietors, 1.07 million special food services proprietors and 513,948 independent artists, writers and performers.How solopreneurs use a virtual business address:- Look enterprise-grade. A commercial street address with a suite-style mailbox number gives a one-person business a professional presence on websites, invoices, contracts, Google Business Profiles and client communications.- Keep a home address private. Business addresses often show up in public records, marketing materials and online directories. With a virtual address, freelancers and single-member LLC owners can use a commercial street address instead of their home address- Manage paperwork from anywhere. Remote workers, digital nomads, travelers and multi-state operators can handle tax notices, client checks, bank statements and government correspondence from the SnapMailbox portal. They can open and scan, forward, deposit or shred each item without visiting a mailbox.- Skip the commercial lease. A virtual mailbox starts at $9 per month, a small fraction of typical office rent, and replaces the need to staff a front desk to receive mail.Compliance and setup:As a USPS-registered CMRA, SnapMailbox requires every customer to complete USPS Form 1583, notarized and submitted with two forms of identification, before mail can be processed. Accounts are typically activated the same day the completed form is received. Depending on state rules, a SnapMailbox address may be used for business correspondence, business registration and EIN applications.About SnapMailbox:SnapMailbox is a virtual mailbox service designed to give individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses a smarter way to manage their mail. With secure, cloud-based access to physical mail, SnapMailbox offers users the ability to view, forward, scan, and manage their mail from anywhere in the world. Whether for digital nomads, small business owners, or remote teams, SnapMailbox delivers convenience, privacy, and flexibility – all in one streamlined virtual mailbox platform. Learn more at .

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SnapMailbox Expands Nationwide Virtual Mailbox and Real Street Address Coverage for America's 30 Million Solo Businesses News Provided By 360 Legal October 06, 2026, 13:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Telecommunications



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