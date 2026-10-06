Number One Escape Room Las Vegas Wins Las Vegas Favorite Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Number One Escape Room Las Vegas, a private escape room operator, has been named winner of the Las Vegas Favorite award by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's immersive, exclusively private gaming experience.

Operating since 2017, Number One Escape Room offers eight immersive escape rooms, including The Cabin, The Shed, Red Riding Hood, Witch House, Suzy's Cell, Chained, and Voodoo Lounge, along with seasonal offerings, all designed by stage designers and game experts. The company hosts groups ranging from 2 to 40 players and never places guests with strangers, ensuring every booking is a fully private experience with Gamemaster support and adjustable difficulty.

Beyond its standard rooms, Number One Escape Room offers three VIP experiences: Speed Escape, Locked In All Night, an overnight private building rental, and The Darkest Hours, a customizable full-facility event, making the venue a popular choice for birthdays, proposals, and corporate events. The company has hosted hundreds of thousands of players from around the world across its two Las Vegas locations, with rooms designed to require no climbing or heavy lifting so guests of varying abilities can participate.

The recognition reflects Number One Escape Room Las Vegas' 4.9-star rating across 8,843 reviews from guests throughout the Las Vegas area.

The Las Vegas Favorite award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents and visitors identify experiences with a proven record of trust.

Number One Escape Room Las Vegas continues to welcome guests to its East Tropicana and West Sahara locations, offering private escape room experiences for groups of every size throughout the Las Vegas area.

About Number One Escape Room Las Vegas

Number One Escape Room Las Vegas is a private escape room operator with two locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, offering eight themed rooms and VIP overnight and full-facility experiences since 2017. The company hosts groups of 2 to 40 players in exclusively private sessions designed by stage designers and game experts.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Shari Sanderson

Number One Escape Room Las Vegas

702-528-1459

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Number One Escape Room Las Vegas Wins Las Vegas Favorite Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Companies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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