GECCO Showcases Canadian-Made Next-Gen Hardware Platform For Sovereign And Secure Edge AI At DEFSEC Atlantic

EdgePod W31 for tactical edge computing

Canadian-designed EdgePod brings compute, AI acceleration, storage and networking to the tactical edge in a compact, low-power platform

- Jeff MacMillanVICTORIA, BC, CANADA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Green Edge Computing Corp. (GECCO), a Canadian developer of compact and ruggedized edge computing infrastructure is bringing its next-generation GECCO EdgePod to Halifax NS, demonstrating a Canadian-made platform for secure, sovereign artificial intelligence and computing at the tactical and operational edge.Designed for environments where conventional data-centre infrastructure or continuous cloud connectivity may not be practical, the EdgePod integrates compute, AI acceleration, storage, networking and system management in a compact, low-power platform.The architecture enables defence and security organizations to process information closer to where it is generated and used, supporting applications such as sensor processing, data fusion, computer vision, AI inferencing, command-and-control and decision support.“Defence organizations increasingly need sophisticated computing and AI capabilities in places where traditional data centres and dependable cloud connectivity may not be available,” said Jeff MacMillan, CEO of Green Edge Computing Corp.“The EdgePod is designed to bring meaningful computing capability directly to the mission while reducing the space, power, cooling and infrastructure normally required.”The EdgePod's modular EdgeCard architecture can support x86 computing, GPU and NPU acceleration, high-capacity NVMe storage and networking within the same platform. It is designed to operate as a compact“cloud-in-a-box”, capable of hosting virtual machines, containers, conventional applications and AI workloads close to operational users and sensors.Local processing can reduce communications bandwidth requirements and latency while allowing sensitive information to remain within a defined operational or security boundary. This makes the platform relevant to sovereign and air-gapped architectures where organizations need greater control over where data is stored, processed and accessed.Potential defence and dual-use applications include C4ISR, intelligence and surveillance, autonomous systems, maritime operations, deployable headquarters, Arctic operations, emergency response and critical infrastructure.GECCO designs and develops the EdgePod in Victoria, British Columbia, with an emphasis on Canadian intellectual property, domestic manufacturing capability and supply-chain resilience.“Data sovereignty also depends on having trusted infrastructure on which to run applications and AI,” MacMillan said.“Our objective is to provide Canadian and allied organizations with a practical hardware foundation for deploying secure computing wherever it is needed.”While attending DEFSEC Atlantic 2026 (October 6–8 in Halifax, Nova Scotia), take a break and meet with GECCO and see a live demonstration of the GECCO EdgePod. Reach out to... or call 1-855-EDGEPOD for an appointment.

Rudi Carolsfeld

Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO)

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GECCO Showcases Canadian-Made Next-Gen Hardware Platform for Sovereign and Secure Edge AI at DEFSEC Atlantic News Provided By Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) October 06, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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