Strategic Planning Group Receives Diamond Advisory Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOUNTIFUL, UT, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With a perfect 5.0-star rating across 278 client reviews, Strategic Planning Group has received the Diamond Advisory Award from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The Bountiful, Utah, firm was recognized in the Financial Advisors category for the strong client satisfaction behind its retirement planning and wealth management work.

Strategic Planning Group is a team of fee-based fiduciary advisors focused on helping individuals and families plan for retirement with confidence. The firm draws on more than 40 years of financial planning experience. It works to address the doubts and fears that often come with approaching retirement by replacing uncertainty with a clear, written plan.

That planning is built around the firm's A.I.M. Process and its Perfect CalendarTM approach to written planning and resource coordination. Services include retirement income strategy covering Social Security, pensions and asset allocation, as well as 401(k) and IRA analysis and rollover guidance and ongoing wealth and investment management. Clients can also use the firm's Strategic Retirement Score (SRS)® assessment and its Second Opinion Service (SOS)®, which offers a fresh look at an existing financial plan.

The firm builds long-term relationships rather than one-off transactions. Clients' plans are monitored and adjusted as their lives and goals change. Many reviews make the same point: Strategic Planning Group treats clients like family. From its Bountiful office, the firm serves clients throughout Utah and across all 50 states, from early-career investors to current retirees.

The Diamond Advisory Award joins a growing list of local honors. Strategic Planning Group was named Best of Northern Utah in 2025 and 2026 and Best of SLC in 2024, 2025 and 2026. The firm has also been featured in Utah Business, Money Magazine, Fortune, KSL and KUTV. With 278 five-star reviews, the latest recognition reflects the trust clients place in the firm's guidance.

About Strategic Planning Group

Strategic Planning Group is a fee-based fiduciary financial planning firm located at 190 South Main Street in Bountiful, Utah. A Best of Northern Utah and Best of SLC award winner, the firm provides retirement planning, retirement income strategy, 401(k) and IRA rollover guidance, and wealth and investment management to clients in Utah and nationwide. Strategic Planning Group is registered with the SEC as a Registered Investment Advisor. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Thomas Craner

Strategic Planning Group

+1 801-627-2200

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Strategic Planning Group Receives Diamond Advisory Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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