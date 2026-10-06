Revive Real Estate Named Emerging Home Builder Of The Year 2026 In Irvine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Revive Real Estate has been named Emerging Home Builder of the Year 2026 in the General Contractors category for Irvine by the Consumer Ratings Institute (CRI), based on public consumer review data.

Revive helps homeowners answer two connected questions: what could their property become, and how do they get there? Property advisors assess a home's potential and identify the improvements most worth making. Revive's designers and project team then plan the work, structure payment, and guide and manage construction through completion, so homeowners don't have to piece the process together themselves.

Revive's two payment programs work differently. Through Renovate to Stay, homeowners improve a home they plan to keep, with payment deferred until the project is complete. Through Renovate to Sell, homeowners complete improvements before listing and pay from sale proceeds at closing. Eligibility and terms vary by program and project.

Projects range from kitchen and bathroom remodels to full-home renovations, structural work, and additions. Revive is also extending the same approach to accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and ground-up residential construction, helping homeowners do more with property they already own. Opportunities depend on site feasibility and applicable approvals.

The company reports more than 2,000 projects completed and more than 1,500 homes transformed. Its CRI registry listing shows a 4.8-star Google rating across 75 reviews and a CRI Score of 4.76 as of September 17, 2026.

"Homeowners should not have to figure out the plan, the funding, and the construction on their own," said Dalip Jaggi, co-founder of Revive Real Estate. "Our job is to bring those pieces together so they can make a smart decision about their property and have a clear path to getting it done."

About Revive Real Estate

Revive Real Estate is based in Irvine, California, and helps homeowners make informed decisions about improving and selling their homes. The company combines property guidance, design, project management, and flexible payment programs to help homeowners turn potential into a practical plan.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York. It recognizes businesses using public consumer review data from Google Places, considering star rating, review volume, recency, and consistency.

Dalip Jaggi

Revive Real Estate

+1 855-684-5364

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Revive Real Estate Named Emerging Home Builder of the Year 2026 in Irvine News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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