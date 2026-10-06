Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry Named Dental Practice Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAMMAMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Consumer Ratings Institute has named Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry its Dental Practice of the Year in the Dentists category. The Sammamish, Washington, practice earned the recognition with a perfect 5.0-star average across 276 patient reviews, a record that reflects years of consistent, family-focused care.

Led by Dr. Jason Widner and Dr. Rebecca Carratt, the practice pairs experience with the latest dental technology to deliver the best patient experience possible. Families can get a wide range of care in one familiar office, including preventive, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, Invisalign clear aligners, periodontics and oral surgery.

Dr. Widner grew up in Tacoma and holds a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Washington. He earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University before returning to the Pacific Northwest to build his practice. Dr. Carratt holds a Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences and a DMD from Roseman University, where she received the American Academy of Implant Dentistry Predoctoral Award.

Convenience is part of the practice's patient-first approach. Early-morning and evening appointments are available Monday through Wednesday, and the office accepts most major dental insurance plans. That makes it easier for busy families on the Eastside to keep up with regular care.

The Dental Practice of the Year award adds to a long list of local recognition. The practice has been voted one of Seattle's Top Dentists every year since 2008 and received a Sammi Award for community service. With 276 five-star reviews, patients have made clear why the practice has become a trusted part of the Sammamish community.

About Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry

Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry is a full-service family dental practice located at 707 228th Ave. NE in Sammamish, Washington, serving patients across Sammamish and the greater Seattle area. Led by Dr. Jason Widner and Dr. Rebecca Carratt, the practice offers preventive, cosmetic and restorative dentistry, orthodontics with Invisalign, periodontics and oral surgery.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jason Widner DMD

Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry

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Jason Widner DMD Family Dentistry Named Dental Practice of the Year News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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