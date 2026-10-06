Pinnacle Estate Planning Wins Estate Planner Of The Year Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COEUR D'ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Estate Planning, a law firm serving families throughout Idaho, Washington, and Oregon, has been named Estate Planner of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The firm earned the recognition in the Estate Planning Attorneys category on the strength of 218 client reviews and a perfect 5.0-star average rating.

With offices in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Spokane, Washington, and a newly opened office in Lincoln City, Oregon, Pinnacle Estate Planning helps families build plans that simplify things for their loved ones and avoid unnecessary probate. Good planning also helps prevent disputes among beneficiaries during an emergency. The firm's work covers wills, revocable living trusts, powers of attorney and healthcare directives. It also offers Medicaid planning to help clients prepare for long-term care costs, and asset protection strategies built with trusts, LLCs and business structuring for individuals, families and business owners.

The firm is led by Founding Attorney Jason Gray. He graduated in the top 10% of his class at Gonzaga University School of Law and is licensed in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and South Dakota. Before founding Pinnacle Estate Planning, Jason served as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Idaho and as a judicial law clerk. He has also taught as an adjunct professor at Gonzaga University School of Law. He leads a dedicated team of legal support staff who guide clients through each step of the planning process.

Clients consistently point to the firm's personalized approach. Every engagement begins with a consultation focused on understanding the family's goals. The firm then designs proactive plans that address incapacity, long-term care and creditor protection, giving clients lasting peace of mind.

A perfect rating sustained across more than 200 reviews reflects the trust Pinnacle Estate Planning has built with families throughout the Inland Northwest. The firm continues to welcome new clients in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.

About Pinnacle Estate Planning

Pinnacle Estate Planning is an estate planning law firm with offices in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Spokane, Washington, and Lincoln City, Oregon. Led by Founding Attorney Jason Gray, the firm provides wills, trusts, powers of attorney, healthcare directives, Medicaid planning and asset protection services to individuals, families and business owners in Idaho, Washington, and Oregon.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jason Gray

Pinnacle Estate Planning

+1 208-449-1213

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Pinnacle Estate Planning Wins Estate Planner of the Year Award News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 06, 2026, 13:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law



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