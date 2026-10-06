Policy And Compliance Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $272.36 Billion By 2030

Policy And Compliance Market Growth

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The Business Research Company's Policy And Compliance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The policy and compliance sector has seen significant growth recently, reflecting the increasing complexity of regulatory environments and the rising importance of governance across industries. As organizations seek to better manage risks and adhere to evolving laws, this market is poised for continued expansion driven by technological advancements and regulatory demands.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Policy and Compliance Market

The policy and compliance market has experienced robust growth, increasing from $201.37 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $213.52 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This historical growth is largely attributed to escalating regulatory challenges across sectors, the widespread adoption of enterprise governance frameworks, digital record-keeping advancements, expanded global trade compliance, and the implementation of fundamental risk management strategies. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $272.36 billion by 2030, with a slightly higher CAGR of 6.3%. Key factors fueling this future growth include stricter cybersecurity and data privacy laws, the rise of AI-powered compliance automation, an increasing need for real-time regulatory reporting, expanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosure requirements, and strengthened enforcement of cross-border compliance standards. Emerging trends focus on automated compliance monitoring, AI-driven policy governance, real-time audit platforms, enhanced data privacy measures, and ESG-related policy standardization.

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Understanding Policy and Compliance Services

Policy and compliance encompass a range of specialized services that help organizations define, implement, monitor, and enforce security policies and regulatory requirements. These offerings include policy formulation, compliance evaluation, audit assistance, risk assessments, and enforcement of procedures to ensure organizations meet legal obligations and internal governance standards effectively.

Key Driver Behind the Growth of the Global Policy and Compliance Market

One of the most significant drivers of growth in the policy and compliance market is the rising incidence of cybersecurity threats and data breaches. These threats involve unauthorized activities aimed at accessing, disrupting, or damaging digital infrastructures, often resulting in serious financial and reputational damage. The surge in digitalization has expanded the attack surface for cybercriminals as more systems and data move online. Policy and compliance solutions enable businesses to implement standardized security frameworks, enforce appropriate controls, and align with regulatory requirements, thereby mitigating cyber risks. For example, according to the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK, there were 204 nationally significant cyber incidents reported in the 12 months leading up to August 2025-more than double the 89 incidents recorded the previous year. This sharp rise highlights the growing urgency for robust security governance, directly contributing to the market's expansion.

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Regional Market Dominance and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the policy and compliance market, driven by its advanced regulatory landscape and high cybersecurity awareness. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digital adoption and regulatory developments. The market report also examines trends and opportunities across regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Policy And Compliance Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $272.36 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Science, World & Regional



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