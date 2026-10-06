Personal Computer Cards And Modems Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Personal Computer Cards Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The personal computer cards and modems market has shown strong growth recently, driven by the increasing need for efficient connectivity in computing devices. As technology advances and internet usage expands, this sector continues to evolve, promising significant developments over the next several years. Let's explore the market's size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion Expected in the Personal Computer Cards and Modems Market

The market for personal computer cards and modems has experienced solid growth and is anticipated to continue this trend. The market size is projected to rise from $7.09 billion in 2025 to $7.47 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth has historically been supported by greater broadband internet adoption, a surge in laptop and personal computing usage, demand for portable connectivity, increased enterprise networking, and the ongoing shift from dial-up to broadband technologies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $9.26 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors driving this future expansion include the growth of IoT-connected devices, heightened demand for fast wireless connections, the rise of edge computing devices, wider adoption of hybrid work setups, and advancements in 5G and private network infrastructure. Key trends will involve integration of 5G and advanced cellular modems, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity modules, expansion of USB plug-and-play networking solutions, greater use of embedded IoT communication modules, and the evolution of edge-enabled wireless network interface cards.

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Understanding the Role of Personal Computer Cards and Modems

Personal computer cards and modems serve as crucial hardware that enables communication and connectivity for computing devices. They allow systems to access wired or wireless networks and facilitate efficient data transmission. PC cards offer expandable interface options for laptops and older computing systems, while modems convert digital data into formats suitable for telecommunication networks. These components are essential for maintaining reliable data exchange, network access, and interoperability within client computing environments.

Key Factors Driving Growth in Personal Computer Cards and Modems

One major driver behind the growth of the personal computer cards and modems market is the surging demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Fast and dependable internet access supports data-intensive activities such as streaming, cloud computing, online gaming, and video conferencing. The rise in these applications fuels the need for enhanced network performance through quicker data transmission. Personal computer cards and modems play a vital role by enabling efficient data storage, processing, and communication between devices and networks, ensuring users can access digital services with minimal delay.

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Growing Demand for High-Speed Broadband Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing availability of high-speed broadband is another significant factor promoting market growth. For example, in November 2025, Ofcom, the UK's regulator for telecommunications, media, and broadcasting, reported that gigabit-capable broadband coverage for UK homes had risen to 87%, up from 83% in 2024. This expansion in broadband infrastructure supports greater adoption of high-performance connectivity hardware like PC cards and modems, further driving market demand.

Regional Market Leaders and Emerging Growth Areas in Personal Computer Cards and Modems

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the personal computer cards and modems market, maintaining its position as a dominant region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The comprehensive market report addresses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed overview of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Personal Computer Cards And Modems Market Report Examines Market Dynamics, Segment Insights And Company Strategies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



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