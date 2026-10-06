On Guard: USA Fencing To Bring Olympic-Level Competition To FATE 2026

Photo courtesy of USA Fencing

Olympic medalist & World Championships medalist join former NYSE CFO to explore what elite competition can teach today's finance leaders.

- Phil Andrews, CEO, USA FencingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What do the world's top fencers and today's C-suite leaders have in common? More than you might think.At FATE 2026, the worlds of elite sport and finance leadership will collide as the Finance & Accounting Technology Expo (FATE) partners with USA Fencing for a special keynote and live fencing experience on November 18–19 at the Javits Center in New York City.The centerpiece of the partnership is“On Guard: What Elite Competition Teaches the C-Suite,” featuring two of USA Fencing's brightest stars: Lauren Scruggs, who made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics as the first Black woman to win an individual Olympic fencing medal, and Bryce Louie, who helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2026 World Championships in Hong Kong.Joining them will be Amy Butte, former CFO of the New York Stock Exchange, for a conversation that moves beyond the usual leadership playbook. Together, they'll explore what separates champions from contenders-in competition and in the corner office.From making split-second decisions under pressure to maintaining focus through intense performance cycles, Scruggs and Louie will share how elite athletes approach preparation, failure, recovery, teamwork, and the constant pressure to perform at the highest level.After the session, attendees will have the chance to pick up a foil themselves. Under the guidance of USA Fencing coaches, FATE attendees will be able to step onto the strip themselves and discover what's drawn so many to the sport - the focus, the instinct, the unexpected rush of it. No experience is necessary.“At USA Fencing, we're always looking for new ways to connect our community beyond the piste. Partnering with FATE for this year's expo is a fantastic opportunity to share the sport's unique values of focus, resilience, and teamwork with a broader audience. Looking forward to joining the conversation in New York!” said Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing.The partnership also brings some of the sport's most accomplished athletes to one of the city's largest gathering places, creating a unique opportunity to see world-class fencing up close while introducing thousands of finance and business professionals to the sport.FATE 2026 takes place November 18–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City. To learn more or register to attend, visit

Hope Russo

CFO Leadership Council

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On Guard: USA Fencing to Bring Olympic-Level Competition to FATE 2026 News Provided By CFO Leadership Council October 06, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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