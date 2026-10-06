Revision Design + Build Introduces Interior Furnishings For Charlotte Remodeling Clients

ReVision Design + Build's Interior Furnishings coordinates furnishings, lighting, textiles, accessories and styling with the architecture and finishes of an active remodeling project.

Interior Furnishings carries ReVision's remodeling vision into furnishings, lighting and finishing details so completed spaces feel cohesive from architecture through installation.

Revision Design + Build

New service extends ReVision's design process beyond construction with furnishings, lighting, textiles, accessories, procurement and installation

- Brad Little, President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReVision Design + Build, a residential design-build remodeling firm serving the greater Charlotte area, has introduced Interior Furnishings, a new offering that extends the company's design process beyond construction to include furnishings and the finishing elements of a remodeled home.

Available exclusively to ReVision remodeling clients, Interior Furnishings provides full-service interior design encompassing furnishings, lighting, textiles, accessories, procurement, installation and styling. The service is intended to create continuity between the architectural and interior design decisions made during remodeling and the way the completed home is ultimately furnished and lived in.

ReVision developed the service around a two-phase process. During Design & Selections, the Interiors Lead establishes a design direction for each space and develops furniture layouts, furnishings, materials and finishes. Following client approval, Procurement & Installation includes ordering, tracking, delivery, installation and final styling.

The offering builds upon ReVision's existing design-build model, in which homeowners work with an integrated team throughout planning, design and construction. Interior Furnishings allows that same understanding of the home, its architecture and the homeowner's design preferences to continue through the final layer of the project.

“Homeowners make an extraordinary number of decisions during a remodel and the construction completion does not mean the home feels finished,” said Brad Little, President and CEO of ReVision Design + Build.“We saw an opportunity to carry the same thoughtful planning into the furnishings, lighting and finishing details. Because our team already understands the architecture, the materials and how the homeowner wants the space to function, our clients do not have to start over with another designer once construction is finalized.”

Introducing Interior Furnishings earlier in the remodeling process can also allow furnishings to be considered alongside construction decisions when appropriate. Furniture layouts, lighting, electrical locations, window treatments and room proportions can influence one another, making early coordination useful in creating a cohesive completed space.

Clients are not required to furnish an entire home through the service. ReVision can develop Interior Furnishings around the rooms included in the remodeling project, although the company notes that a more comprehensive approach can provide greater continuity throughout connected spaces.

“A successful remodel is about more than completing construction,” Little added.“Our goal is to help clients arrive at a home that feels considered as a whole. Interior Furnishings gives us the opportunity to carry the original design vision all the way through to the finished room.”

The launch follows ReVision Design + Build's 2026 rebrand, which reflected the Charlotte company's evolution into a comprehensive design-build firm. Founded by Brad Little in 2005, ReVision's in-house team includes designers, project developers, builders and craftspeople serving homeowners throughout Charlotte and surrounding communities.

Interior Furnishings is supported by ReVision's project development and design teams. Anna Trakas, Senior Project Developer, spearheaded the offering from the sales perspective, helping shape how it is introduced and scoped within a remodeling project. Senior Project Designer Anika Sichelstiel brings a decade of practical residential design experience in the Charlotte market, including client consultation, furniture and materials knowledge, full-scale project design, trade coordination and complex whole-home renovations. Sichelstiel works alongside a second ReVision design lead to guide selections, procurement, installation and styling.

ReVision Design + Build operates from its Design Studio at 2923 South Tryon Street in Charlotte and specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, home additions, whole-home renovations and other residential transformations.

More information about ReVision Design + Build's Interior Furnishings process is available on the company's website.

Hannah Chillag

Revision Design + Build

+1 704-759-3920

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ReVision Design + Build Introduces Interior Furnishings for Charlotte Remodeling Clients News Provided By Perfect Six Marketing October 06, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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