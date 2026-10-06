Rothschild Initiates Coverage On AVAV, KTOS, NOC Stocks Flags Changing Warfare And Rising Military Spending



Rothschild initiated AVAV at 'Neutral' with a $165 price target, while KTOS received a 'Buy' rating and a $70 target, according to The Fly.

The firm also initiated NOC coverage with a 'Buy' rating and a $680 price target. The firm reportedly highlighted Kratos' dual strategy of serving large defense prime contractors while pursuing select prime-contractor roles.

AeroVironment (AVAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) were in focus on Tuesday after Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage of all three companies.

According to TheFly, Rothschild initiated AeroVironment with a 'Neutral' rating and a $165 price target, while Kratos Defense received a 'Buy' rating and a $70 price target. Analyst Maggie Schooley initiated coverage of Northrop Grumman with a 'Buy' rating and a $680 price target.

AVAV shares were up 0.65%, KTOS gained over 1%, and NOC rose 0.47% at the time of writing on Tuesday morning.

Rothschild Sees Changing Defense Demand

Rothschild said global military spending is increasing amid changes in modern warfare, with technological advances and increasing global conflict contributing to the shift, according to TheFly.

The firm said this is driving faster modernization of sophisticated systems, replenishment of stockpiles, efforts to secure space and the development of mass-produced affordable systems.

AeroVironment Faces FY2027 Transition

Rothschild views fiscal 2027 as a transition year for AeroVironment, with flat earnings and a large capital program, according to TheFly.

Separately, Investing reported that Rothschild sees AeroVironment as having exposure to growth markets, including loitering munitions, space, and directed-energy technologies, while increased investment pushes out the company's positive free cash flow inflection to fiscal 2028.

Kratos' Dual Business Strategy In Focus

For Kratos, Rothschild highlighted the company's dual strategy of serving as a merchant supplier to large defense prime contractors while also pursuing selected prime-contractor roles, according to a report published by Investing. The firm also said Kratos' position as a mid-tier supplier aligns with efforts to strengthen resilience in the defense-industrial-base supply chain, the report added.

Rothschild projects 18% compound annual revenue growth and 25.3% compound annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) growth for Kratos from fiscal 2026 through 2030, the report added.

Separately, Kratos announced multiple contract awards totaling more than $100 million on Monday to develop prototype mission applications and cyber capabilities supporting space intelligence data for joint operations across the space and cyberspace domains. The company said the work will support capabilities for electronic warfare and offensive cyber operations, including access and battle damage assessment.

Northrop Enters More Mature Program Phase

Rothschild said Northrop Grumman is entering a more mature phase for its B-21 and Sentinel programs, which are driving revenue growth and margin expansion, according to a report published by Investing.

The firm also said Northrop is positioned to benefit from the Pentagon's push for supply-chain resilience and demand for critical munitions through its solid rocket motors and other components. Rothschild also highlighted the company's capabilities in Space Systems and Mission Systems, according to the report.

Rothschild estimates Northrop's fiscal 2028 free cash flow at approximately $3.8 billion, while the firm projects compound annual growth rates of 6.8% for revenue and 8.3% for earnings per share from fiscal 2026 through 2030, Investing reported.

Retail View On AVAV, KTOS and NOC

Retail sentiment was 'Bearish' for both AVAV and KTOS over the past 24 hours, with AVAV seeing 'Low' message volume and KTOS recording 'High' volume. NOC sentiment was 'Neutral' with 'High' message volume. All three stocks saw an 'Extremely High' participation ratio.

AVAV shares are down more than 44% year-to-date, while KTOS has declined over 45% and NOC has fallen more than 17% over the same period.

Also read: Applied Digital Secures Up To 1 GW Of Potential Power Capacity In Finland, Says Talks With Hyperscale Customers Underway

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.