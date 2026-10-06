BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia Hail Harmanpreet's Leadership After Captaincy Exit

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) BCCI president Mithun Manhas and secretary Devajit Saikia have lauded Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution to Indian women's cricket after she stepped down as captain across formats, bringing an end to a leadership tenure that culminated in India's historic Women's Cricket World Cup triumph in 2025.

The BCCI confirmed that Harmanpreet will continue to represent India as a player, with the 36-year-old deciding to hand over the captaincy after more than a decade of involvement in the team's leadership setup.

“Harmanpreet Kaur's contribution as captain will always hold a special place in the history of Indian Cricket. She took on the responsibility at an important stage in the growth of women's cricket and helped the Indian team build on the strong foundation laid by those who came before her. Over the years, she led India through some very important moments and helped the team compete with confidence against the best in the world,” Manhas said.

The BCCI president described India's 2025 World Cup triumph as the defining achievement of Harmanpreet's captaincy while also highlighting her two Asian Games gold medals and the team's progress during her tenure.

“The World Cup victory in 2025 will undoubtedly be the defining achievement of her captaincy. It was the culmination of years of progress, hard work and belief. Her Asian Games gold medals and the many important victories during her tenure further underline the contribution she has made.

“On behalf of the BCCI, I thank Harmanpreet for her leadership and the responsibility she has shown throughout her tenure as captain. I am pleased that she will continue to represent India as a player. Her experience, understanding of the game, and presence in the dressing room will remain valuable to the Indian team,” he stated.

Saikia also praised Harmanpreet for remaining committed to the team through its setbacks and eventual breakthrough at the 2025 World Cup.“Harmanpreet, you can be immensely proud of what you have achieved as captain of India. You embraced the responsibility from the very beginning and went on to lead India through some of the most important moments in its journey, while playing an important role in the growth of Indian women's cricket,” he said.

“You experienced the disappointment of falling short, but continued to believe in the team and its ability to achieve more. That is what made the World Cup victory in 2025 so special. You had been part of the journey for many years and eventually had the opportunity to lead India to its first Women's Cricket World Cup title. That will always remain one of the great moments in Indian Cricket,” Saikia said.

Saikia also backed Harmanpreet's decision to relinquish the captaincy while continuing as a player, saying her experience would remain important to the team.

“I also appreciate the thought and consideration with which you have taken this decision. You have chosen to hand over the responsibility at a time when you believe the team is ready for a new chapter, while continuing to contribute as a player. Your experience and the example you set for the younger players will remain important to this team. Thank you for everything you have given Indian Cricket as captain, and I look forward to seeing you continue your journey in the India jersey,” he added.

Harmanpreet's leadership journey began in 2012, when she was handed the captaincy for the Women's T20 Asia Cup final after Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami were ruled out through injury. She led India to an 18-run win over Pakistan and the inaugural title.

She became India's regular T20I captain in 2016 and took charge of the ODI and Test sides in 2022 following Mithali's retirement.

Her tenure included India's run to the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final, silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the country's first Asian Games gold in women's cricket. India successfully defended that Asian Games title under her leadership in Nagoya, defeating Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

The defining moment came in 2025, when Harmanpreet became the first Indian women's captain to lift the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. She scored 89 in the semifinal against Australia and shared a crucial 167-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues as India chased down 339 before defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai.

Her captaincy exit also comes after a year of remarkable individual longevity. Harmanpreet became the most-capped international player in women's cricket, the first player to feature in 200 T20Is and the first to captain in 150 T20Is.

In her communication to the BCCI, Harmanpreet said the decision was taken after careful consideration but stressed that her international career was not over.

“Leading India has been one of the greatest honours and privileges of my life. The responsibility of wearing the India jersey and, above all, having the opportunity to lead my country has given me some of the most cherished moments of my cricketing journey.

“I would like to sincerely thank the BCCI, the selectors, the coaching staff, support staff, my teammates, and everyone who has stood by me throughout my tenure as captain. I am deeply grateful for the trust and confidence that was placed in me and for the opportunities I have received to serve Indian cricket in this role.

“After careful consideration, I believe that this is the right time for me to hand over the responsibility of captaincy and allow the team to move forward under new leadership.

“However, my commitment to Indian cricket remains as strong as ever. I would like to continue representing the Indian Women's Cricket Team as a player and contribute to the team's success in every way I can. I remain fully committed to giving my best on the field and supporting the team, the new leadership and the younger players with the same passion and dedication.

“I look forward to continuing this journey in the India jersey and contributing to Indian cricket with the same pride, humility and commitment that I have always carried,” she said.