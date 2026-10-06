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Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Organizes “Do You Know Me?” Game for Senior Citizens
(MENAFN- DFWAC) United Arab Emirates, Dubai –6 October 2026
Recognizing the importance of engaging senior citizens in community programs and initiatives, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in collaboration with Thukher Club, organized the “Do You Know Me?” card game event over two days, with the first day dedicated to women and the second to men, in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons.
The activity offered senior citizens an interactive experience that encouraged them to share their experiences and perspectives and connect with those around them through questions and conversations that provided an opportunity to discover new aspects of one another’s personalities. The experience highlighted the value of meaningful dialogue and the importance of senior citizens’ active participation in community initiatives.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “This activity is part of the Year of the Family initiatives and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, reaffirming the importance of creating meaningful spaces for dialogue across generations. Family members often believe they know their senior relatives well, yet thoughtful questions and meaningful conversations can reveal beautiful and previously undiscovered aspects of their personalities, memories and life experiences. ‘Do You Know Me?’ card game provides an opportunity to build deeper connections, transforming dialogue into a bridge of appreciation and affection.”
She added that the activity reflects the DFWAC’s commitment to deliver community initiatives that place the family at their core and contribute to building warmer and more understanding relationships across generations.
The activity featured an interactive platform and activities led by Dubai Foundation for Women and Children employees using the “Do You Know Me?” card game. More than 200 copies of the game were also distributed as gifts to participants.
The activity builds on the “Do You Know Me?” card game launched by DFWAC in 2024. Since its launch, approximately 3,400 people have participated in its initiatives and its activations. The game features a series of questions that explores different aspects of the personalities, interests, experiences and aspirations of family members and friends. It aims to create opportunities for meaningful dialogue, strengthen communication and social bonds, and enable participants to get to know one another on a deeper level beyond superficial interactions, within a positive and engaging environment.
Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasized that strengthening intergenerational communication is fundamental to building stronger and more cohesive families. She noted that the activity provides an interactive space for senior citizens to share their memories and experiences and express their interests, creating opportunities for family members to connect and get to know one another on a deeper level.
Al Shamsi said: “At the Community Development Authority, we are committed to supporting initiatives and partnerships that enhance the participation of senior citizens, strengthen their active role within the family and community, and provide them with spaces for interaction, dialogue and the exchange of experiences across generations. We see such activities as an opportunity to reinforce the values of communication and mutual appreciation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen family bonds, enhance the quality of life of community members, and build a more connected and cohesive society.”
This initiative aligns with DFWAC’s continued commitment to the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to reinforce family ties and foster a safe, healthy environment for all residents. It also seeks to foster happier, more connected and tolerant families rooted in national values and identity, while advancing a more efficient and high-quality healthcare system aligned with leading global standards through the promotion of healthy lifestyles and the continued development of healthcare, preventive, physical and mental health services.
Recognizing the importance of engaging senior citizens in community programs and initiatives, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, in collaboration with Thukher Club, organized the “Do You Know Me?” card game event over two days, with the first day dedicated to women and the second to men, in conjunction with the International Day of Older Persons.
The activity offered senior citizens an interactive experience that encouraged them to share their experiences and perspectives and connect with those around them through questions and conversations that provided an opportunity to discover new aspects of one another’s personalities. The experience highlighted the value of meaningful dialogue and the importance of senior citizens’ active participation in community initiatives.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said: “This activity is part of the Year of the Family initiatives and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, reaffirming the importance of creating meaningful spaces for dialogue across generations. Family members often believe they know their senior relatives well, yet thoughtful questions and meaningful conversations can reveal beautiful and previously undiscovered aspects of their personalities, memories and life experiences. ‘Do You Know Me?’ card game provides an opportunity to build deeper connections, transforming dialogue into a bridge of appreciation and affection.”
She added that the activity reflects the DFWAC’s commitment to deliver community initiatives that place the family at their core and contribute to building warmer and more understanding relationships across generations.
The activity featured an interactive platform and activities led by Dubai Foundation for Women and Children employees using the “Do You Know Me?” card game. More than 200 copies of the game were also distributed as gifts to participants.
The activity builds on the “Do You Know Me?” card game launched by DFWAC in 2024. Since its launch, approximately 3,400 people have participated in its initiatives and its activations. The game features a series of questions that explores different aspects of the personalities, interests, experiences and aspirations of family members and friends. It aims to create opportunities for meaningful dialogue, strengthen communication and social bonds, and enable participants to get to know one another on a deeper level beyond superficial interactions, within a positive and engaging environment.
Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, emphasized that strengthening intergenerational communication is fundamental to building stronger and more cohesive families. She noted that the activity provides an interactive space for senior citizens to share their memories and experiences and express their interests, creating opportunities for family members to connect and get to know one another on a deeper level.
Al Shamsi said: “At the Community Development Authority, we are committed to supporting initiatives and partnerships that enhance the participation of senior citizens, strengthen their active role within the family and community, and provide them with spaces for interaction, dialogue and the exchange of experiences across generations. We see such activities as an opportunity to reinforce the values of communication and mutual appreciation, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen family bonds, enhance the quality of life of community members, and build a more connected and cohesive society.”
This initiative aligns with DFWAC’s continued commitment to the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to reinforce family ties and foster a safe, healthy environment for all residents. It also seeks to foster happier, more connected and tolerant families rooted in national values and identity, while advancing a more efficient and high-quality healthcare system aligned with leading global standards through the promotion of healthy lifestyles and the continued development of healthcare, preventive, physical and mental health services.
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