Carziqo Introduces CM-ONE In Austin, Bringing Dedicated Private Bookings To Autonomous Ride-Hailing

Hourly, daily, monthly and annual reservations put personalized mobility at the center of the company's latest service, alongside commemorative gifts during the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 06, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Carziqo has announced the introduction of CM-ONE in Austin, expanding its autonomous ride-hailing portfolio with a service designed around a dedicated vehicle and a passenger's ongoing travel needs.







The company describes CM-ONE as an autonomous one-to-one private ride-hailing vehicle that passengers can reserve by the hour, day, month or year. Through these arrangements, Carziqo aims to offer greater continuity across multiple journeys while strengthening its competitive position through a more personalized service.

At the heart of CM-ONE is a change in how passengers arrange their transportation. Instead of organizing each trip as a separate booking, users can reserve a dedicated autonomous vehicle for an agreed service period, allowing their travel plans to be managed within a single arrangement.

According to Carziqo, the vehicle is dedicated to the reserving passenger's mobility requirements during that period. The experience is intended to bring the convenience of a private vehicle into a platform-managed autonomous ride-hailing service.

For a business traveler, that could mean arranging transportation for a day of meetings and appointments. For a regular commuter, a longer reservation could support recurring journeys across the working week. Shopping, social engagements and other personal trips are also among the travel scenarios the company envisions for CM-ONE.

The emphasis is on continuity: a mobility service organized around the passenger's schedule, with less need to make a new booking whenever another journey is required.

Carziqo sees this approach as a way to compete through the structure of the service itself. Alongside autonomous-driving technology, the company is placing greater emphasis on privacy, reservation flexibility and the ability to accommodate repeated travel needs.

Pricing is another part of that strategy. According to Carziqo, longer reservation periods are designed to offer more favorable rates, lowering the effective cost of use as passengers commit to longer arrangements.

Hourly bookings are intended to accommodate shorter periods of dedicated travel, while daily reservations can support a fuller itinerary. Monthly and annual arrangements extend the same concept to passengers seeking an ongoing transportation service.

The company positions these options as a way for customers to select a booking duration that reflects their travel patterns. Actual charges and any savings will depend on the selected arrangement and its applicable pricing and usage terms.

For Carziqo, the model also brings vehicle reservations and fleet planning into closer alignment. Longer booking periods could provide greater visibility into future passenger demand, helping inform scheduling and vehicle allocation. Any operational benefit, however, will depend on actual booking patterns and service delivery.

Carziqo says CM-ONE combines autonomous-driving technology, intelligent fleet scheduling and connected mobility services to support this more personalized approach. The Austin introduction forms part of its broader strategy to develop different service formats for different customer needs.

The announcement also coincides with the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival, during which the company says eligible users investing in CM-ONE can receive commemorative souvenirs.

The festival's commemorative collection includes a Gold Commemorative Coin and a Silver Commemorative Coin, offered as part of the Carziqo Future Mobility Festival Commemorative Souvenir program.

According to the company, the souvenirs are intended to mark participation in the festival and commemorate this stage of Carziqo's development. Eligibility, the applicable coin entitlement and fulfillment arrangements are subject to the published activity terms.

The passenger service and the investment-related souvenir promotion serve distinct purposes: CM-ONE's reservation options address transportation needs, while the commemorative gifts form part of the company's festival activities for qualifying participants.

With CM-ONE, Carziqo is positioning dedicated access as a central part of its autonomous mobility offering. Its proposition is straightforward: passengers should be able to arrange a vehicle around a period of their lives, whether a few hours of appointments or an ongoing travel routine.

The Austin introduction puts that proposition into focus, with flexible booking periods and more favorable rates for longer reservations forming the core of Carziqo's latest approach to private autonomous travel.