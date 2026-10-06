Over Half Of Americans Say Social Media Posts Have Influenced Their Voting Decisions During Election Season, According To New Sprout Social Research



The Q3 2026 Pulse Survey finds 55% of U.S. voters say seeing a social media post has informed (28%) or changed (27%) their opinion on who to vote for

50% of Americans follow at least one politician on social, and 33% say seeing their posts directly makes them seem more approachable At the same time, 80% are worried about encountering AI-generated deepfakes of political candidates during voting season



CHICAGO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of the 2026 midterms, new research reveals social media has become an increasingly influential factor in elections, particularly for younger voters. According to Sprout Social's Q3 2026 Pulse Survey, 55% of Americans say a social media post has informed or changed their opinion on who to vote for. Among Gen Z, that number rises to 79%, and nearly half (48%) say a social post has changed their opinion outright.

That influence reflects where younger audiences now get their information. While TV is still the top source for midterm election news overall, social media ranks first among Gen Z and Millennials. Its role will only grow as Election Day approaches, with over 1 in 5 Gen Z and Millennial users planning to use social media more to follow election news ahead of the midterms. In addition, Gen Z is nearly twice as likely as the general population to rely on creators and influencers they follow for election information.

The survey also shows how social media actively shapes candidate perception. One-third of Americans - and 42% of Millennials - say politicians seem more approachable when they post about their policies. With half of respondents and 70% of Gen Z following at least one politician on social media, direct social engagement can significantly improve how candidates are perceived.

However, social's growing influence comes with a significant trust challenge in the AI era. Four in five Americans worry about encountering candidate deepfakes during voting season, with 40% extremely concerned. And the impact isn't limited to a single post: finding out a political ad is AI-generated makes 35% of people skeptical of all political ads, and 29% say they would trust the politician behind it less.

The findings also offer a clear signal for brands navigating the midterms: maintain business as usual. Americans are twice as likely to want companies to keep posting regular content while steering clear of politics (23%) as they are to want them to pause until the election passes (11%). That preference holds across generations and the political spectrum, underscoring that audiences still value consistency and authenticity from the brands they follow, even during a political news cycle.

For more insights, from the election season to the holiday shopping season, access the full Q3 2026 Pulse Survey here.

About the data

This consumer survey was conducted online by Glimpse, a global market research firm, on behalf of Sprout Social. Participants included 2,286 social media users across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, with midterm-specific questions asked of 1,026 U.S. respondents. The survey was conducted from August 11, 2026, to August 18, 2026.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a leading AI-powered Social Intelligence platform, built on the belief that All Business is SocialSM. Powered by Trellis, Sprout's proprietary AI agent, the platform transforms real-time social media signals into actionable insights that drive business forward. Consistently recognized as a top software by G2, Sprout enables brands to deliver smarter, faster business impact through a suite of solutions including comprehensive publishing and engagement, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy and predictive media intelligence. Sprout's software operates across all major social networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Social Media Profiles

IR



Media Contact

Abigail Hart

Email:...

Phone: (860) 309-4550

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email:...

Phone: (312) 528-9166