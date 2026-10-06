Astelia Recognized On Fast Company's Next Big Things In Tech List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual list honors groundbreaking technologies with the potential to reshape industries and redefine the way we work and live

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astelia, an AI-native exposure management company, has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, an annual list recognizing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and shape the future.

Astelia was selected in the On the Rise category for helping organizations find and fix the vulnerabilities an attacker can actually reach in their network. Frontier AI models now find and exploit vulnerabilities faster than any team can triage them, so ranking findings by risk score has become a liability. Astelia uses each organization's own network context to prove which vulnerabilities are reachable, then uses AI agents to close those attack paths through patching, segmentation, configuration changes or compensating controls, before an attacker gets there.

"AI has given attackers speed. Our vision is to give defenders certainty. When security teams know which vulnerabilities an attacker can reach in their environment, and AI agents can close those paths, defense is no longer a race to patch everything. It becomes the work of eliminating the paths that matter. We're honored by Fast Company's recognition, and we're building toward a future where attackers never find an open path the defender didn't find first," said Alon Noy, Co-founder and CEO of Astelia.

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech recognizes innovative technologies developed by established companies, startups, and research teams that are making meaningful progress toward transforming the lives of consumers, businesses, and society. This year's honorees span industries, with each innovation demonstrating the potential to create significant impact in the years ahead.

“The most exciting technology innovations are the ones that move beyond promise to demonstrate real potential for impact,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies and teams recognized on this year's list are tackling ambitious problems with new ideas, products, and approaches that have the potential to fundamentally shape the years ahead.”

As AI accelerates both vulnerability discovery and exploitation, security teams are being asked to investigate and remediate more vulnerabilities in less time. Astelia's agentic capabilities are designed to meet that challenge, evaluating newly disclosed vulnerabilities and their reachability, assessing operational impact, coordinating remediation across security and IT teams, and helping drive each issue toward resolution.

For more information or to view the complete Fast Company 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list, visit here.

About Astelia

Astelia is an AI-native exposure management company that helps organizations identify and remediate the vulnerabilities attackers can actually reach. Its platform combines reachability analysis, evidence-based remediation, and agentic AI to determine real exposure and identify the fastest path to eliminating it. Using read-only integrations, Astelia correlates network topology with the technical requirements needed to exploit each vulnerability, enabling security and IT teams to prioritize remediation based on proof rather than assumptions. Founded in 2024 by former leaders of the Israeli National Red Team, Astelia brings deep offensive and defensive cybersecurity expertise to help enterprises identify and eliminate vulnerabilities that present real exposure.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Deb Montner

...