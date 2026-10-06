SEALSQ Led $10 Million PIPE Investment In Wisesat To Accelerate Space Cybersecurity And Post-Quantum Communications

Investment to support next-generation satellites and integration of SEALSQ's post-quantum security technologies across space and ground infrastructure



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it led a $10 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) in WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ) (“WISeSat.Space”), a space technology company. The investment closed on October 1, 2026. WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ are subsidiaries of WISeQey Corp. (formerly known as WISeKey International Holding AG,“WISeQey”) (Nasdaq/SIX: WQEY), a global quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company.

The PIPE Investment closed on October 1, 2026, concurrently with the closing of the Business Combination. The purchase price per share, equal to the redemption price, was $10.79 per share. The Subscription Agreement includes a price-protection mechanism that may result in the issuance of additional WISeSat Ordinary Shares to SEALSQ under certain conditions if the volume-weighted average price of WISeSat Ordinary Shares for the 10 consecutive trading days ending on the 60th calendar day after Closing is below the purchase price, subject to a maximum issuance of an additional 1,073,216 shares. SEALSQ is also subject to customary lock-up restrictions under the Subscription Agreement.

The investment provides WISeSat.Space with additional equity capital as it advances its space cybersecurity strategy, including the planned expansion of its satellite infrastructure, and the integration of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) security technologies into its satellites, ground and user-segment architectures.

WISeSat.Space is engaged in the development of a new generation of WISeSat.Space satellites, intended to support trusted communications, digital identity, and data exchange through space-based infrastructure. The planned architecture is intended to integrate advanced cybersecurity capabilities with satellite communications, creating a foundation for trusted and resilient communications across space and ground infrastructure.

A key focus of the program is expected to be the development of quantum-resilient secure communications capabilities, designed to address emerging cybersecurity threats associated with the future evolution of quantum computing. By incorporating post-quantum security into the satellite communications architecture, WISeSat aims to strengthen device authentication, data integrity, and secure communications across space and ground infrastructure.

The collaboration with SEALSQ is also expected to support the development of a broader trusted space infrastructure, under which WISeSat.Space would provide satellite capacity and related space and ground infrastructure, while SEALSQ would use that capacity to support the development and delivery of planned quantum and post-quantum services using its secure semiconductor, cryptographic and trusted identity technologies.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, WISeSat.Space and WISeQey noted,“This investment brings together two companies within the WISeQey group around a shared goal: making space infrastructure secure against both current and future cyber threats. For WISeSat.Space, it provides capital to advance our next generation of satellites and to build post-quantum security into our space, ground and user segments. For SEALSQ, it opens a path to deliver quantum and post-quantum services using WISeSat.Space's satellite capacity. Together, secure semiconductors, cryptography and satellite connectivity have the potential to help set new standards for trust and security across the emerging space economy.”

John O'Hara, CFO of SEALSQ, added,“This investment supports SEALSQ's strategy to extend the application of our secure semiconductor, cryptographic and trusted identity technologies into space-based communications. By supporting the development of WISeSat.Space's infrastructure, we aim to create a foundation for delivering post-quantum security services across satellite and ground networks. Our focus is on translating this collaboration into commercial opportunities that support long-term value for SEALSQ shareholders.”

The new satellite program is expected to contribute to WISeSat.Space's broader vision of bringing trust and sovereignty to space transactions, enabling secure interactions among independently operated space and terrestrial systems while strengthening the protection of critical digital assets.

Related Party Transactions

WISeQey, WISeSat.Space, and SEALSQ are affiliated companies part of the same corporate family. Carlos Moreira serves as Chief Executive Officer of each company. Accordingly, the PIPE investment and the planned collaboration between WISeSat.Space and SEALSQ described in this press release are related party transactions.

About WISeQey

WISeQey Corp. (“WISeQey”), is a British Virgin Islands holding company focused on post quantum cybersecurity, digital identity, space technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its operating subsidiaries and technology platforms address distinct parts of this portfolio:

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeQey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeQey platform. WISeQey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeQey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeQey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeQey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeQey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeQey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit

About WISeSat

WISeSat is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications for Internet of Things applications. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.