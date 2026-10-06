Pi Named To Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things In Tech List

Pi recognized for advancing Product Security as AI transforms how software is built

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pi, the end-to-end agentic Product Security platform, is proud to have been named to Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list. The recognition highlights the company's work to help enterprises secure modern software as AI reshapes how it is designed, built, and deployed.

“Agentic development is creating new possibilities for every organization building software, and security must evolve alongside it,” said Guy Arazi, CEO and Co-founder of Pi.“Teams can feel like they're moving faster while accumulating security debt they'll have to pay back later. When those mistakes are embedded in an application's foundations, they become much harder and more expensive to fix. We built Pi to automatically guide coding agents before the first line of code is written, helping enterprise teams get security right from the start so builders can focus on building. We're proud to be recognized by Fast Company for that work - a testament to our team and what we're creating alongside our customers.”

As AI coding agents take on a larger role in development, security depends on more than understanding individual lines of code. It requires an understanding of how applications, infrastructure, and business decisions fit together. Pi builds that understanding through institutional security memory, connecting an organization's code and cloud with past incidents, accepted risks, and the decisions that shaped its software. Teams can ask Pi questions about any service and receive answers cited to the line.

Pi brings that knowledge into the workflows where software takes shape. It reviews architecture before code is written and works inside coding agents such as Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex as developers build. At code review, it gates pull requests, suggests fixes inline, and blocks critical issues before they merge. When vulnerabilities surface in production, Pi traces their root causes, finds and remediates related variants across code and cloud, and turns each fix into a guardrail for future releases. This allows security and engineering teams to address recurring risks at their source while continuing to build.

Today, Pi is trusted by leading AI companies and enterprise innovators, including xAI, Notion, Navan, Lemonade, and Teramind. Customers report 70% less manual triage, 85% fewer repeat bug bounty payouts, and 95% of vulnerabilities blocked before production, helping security teams spend less time on recurring risks.

The recognition follows Pi's $35 million funding announcement earlier this year, backed by Brightmind Partners, Third Point Ventures, and leading cybersecurity executives. Pi has also expanded its ecosystem through AWS Marketplace and a strategic partnership with Bugcrowd.

Together, these milestones reflect Pi's growing role in the evolution of product security. As enterprises adopt agentic development, security is becoming a continuous part of how software is built and operated, with organizational knowledge guiding decisions at every stage.

Pi is leading that shift.

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech recognizes breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and shape the future. The annual list features innovations from established companies, startups, and research teams across industries.

“The most exciting technology innovations are the ones that move beyond promise to demonstrate real potential for impact,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies and teams recognized on this year's list are tackling ambitious problems with new ideas, products, and approaches that have the potential to fundamentally shape the years ahead.”

The complete list of Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Things in Tech honorees is available at fastcompany.com/next-big-things-in-tech/list⁠.

About Pi

Pi is the end-to-end agentic Product Security platform built to help organizations secure software as fast as they build it, from design to production.The platform builds institutional security memory from an organization's code, cloud, and security history. It uses that context to help teams prevent vulnerabilities, fix issues across their environments, and turn each fix into a permanent guardrail against recurring risk. Pi was founded by Guy Arazi and Yoni Ramon, former security leaders at Microsoft and Tesla. The company has raised $35 million from Brightmind Partners, Third Point Ventures, and leading cybersecurity executives. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.co ⁠.

Reesha Dedhia

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at