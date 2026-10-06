Lucidpoint To Host Mission-Grade Finops Executive Briefing In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)LucidPoint, in association with Technology Magazine and BizClik, will host an exclusive executive briefing on mission-grade FinOps practices on October 29, 2026, at The Manhatta in New York City. The invitation-only event is designed for senior executives managing cloud operations budgets between $30,000 per month and $5 million per year.

The briefing addresses cloud spend waste, which currently costs organizations 27% to 35% of their cloud budgets through idle or over-provisioned resources. Mike Fontaine, President and CEO of LucidPoint, and Erika Simon, Sales and Marketing Director, will lead the session. Attendees will receive a 90-day FinOps execution roadmap and vendor-independent architectural guidance. Qualified executives can request their free seat now.

"Mid-market organizations face a critical cloud gap-they're large enough to experience significant cloud complexity but too small to receive dedicated support from major cloud providers," said Mike Fontaine, President and CEO of LucidPoint. "This briefing provides executives with military-grade discipline frameworks to regain control of cloud spending and eliminate waste."

Frameworks and Key Topics

The briefing covers practical FinOps frameworks adapted from F-15 combat pilot principles, including the OODA Loop for live AWS telemetry, "Bingo Fuel" budget limits and "No Tag, No Fly" tagging policies. Sessions address real-time cost dashboards, unit economics tracking and tactical purchasing strategies for cloud resources.

The program runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., including a keynote briefing at 7:15 p.m. followed by dinner and open discussion. Attendees will gain actionable strategies for establishing cost visibility, eliminating idle spend and embedding FinOps discipline across engineering, finance and business teams.

Event Partnership

The collaboration brings together LucidPoint's cloud optimization expertise with Technology Magazine's global executive community. Technology Magazine will provide ongoing coverage of FinOps trends and best practices following the event.

Request your free seat here.

About LucidPoint

LucidPoint is dedicated to helping organizations regain control and clarity over their cloud infrastructure and costs. With deep expertise at the intersection of enterprise tech strategy and financial accountability, LucidPoint works closely with executive teams and boards to translate complex cloud economics into clear business outcomes. The company helps leaders navigate high-stakes cloud management, ensuring tech spending aligns directly with growth and performance goals.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Technology Magazine

Technology Magazine connects the leading technology executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the technology community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

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