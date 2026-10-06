Codapet Partners With Dr. Ashley Custer To Launch Its Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services In Little Rock.

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

- Dr. Ashley CusterLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Little Rock, AR. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Ashley Custer will serve pets and pet parents throughout Little Rock and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Little Rock becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Custer was born in Pennsylvania and spent most of her life growing up in the suburbs of Atlanta, where her family still lives. She knew from a very young age that she wanted to be a veterinarian, and that clarity never wavered. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Kennesaw State University in 2010, circumstances brought her to Arkansas, where she worked at a clinic before heading to veterinary school. She returned to that same practice as a doctor in 2016, and somewhere along the way, she fell in love with Conway. Arkansas was no longer just where she had landed. It became where she chose to stay.After nearly ten years in clinical practice, a pattern became impossible to ignore. Clients were consistently asking for in-home euthanasia, and she had no resources to point them toward. The need was real and the gap was clear. Stepping in to fill it felt less like a business decision and more like a natural next step.“In-home euthanasia is a great fit for central Arkansas as it is a highly sought-after service and not currently provided or underrepresented in this area,” she says. For Little Rock families, Dr. Custer is now the answer to a question they have been asking for years.Her motivation for offering this service is as personal as it is professional. She would want it for her own pets, and that is reason enough. The fulfillment she finds in this work is also unlike anything else her career has offered.“Alleviating some of the stress and worry of both pet and owner during this difficult time is fulfilling in a way that other aspects of my job are not,” she says.“I decided to partner with CodaPet to help guide me as I start this process and to take some of the administrative duties on so that my focus could be solely on the pet and the client.” That focus, on the animal and the family in front of her, is exactly what the families of central Arkansas can count on.Dr. Ashley Custer serves Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Maumelle, Sherwood, Bryant, Benton, Greenbrier, Vilonia, Mayflower, and surrounding communities throughout central Arkansas, including much of Pulaski and Faulkner counties and nearby communities.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Little Rock. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $45 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet/vets.

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

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CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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CodaPet partners with Dr. Ashley Custer to launch its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Little Rock. News Provided By CodaPet October 06, 2026, 13:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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