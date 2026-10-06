KS Bank Celebrates 1St Place Finishes In Best Of Johnston County And Goldsboro Best Of The Best Awards

KS Bank Team Posing With Best Bank in Johnston County Award

Recognitions highlight the importance of relationship-driven community banking in North Carolina

- Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of KS BankSMITHFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KS Bank, a state-chartered savings bank and community-oriented financial institution, is honored to receive 1st place for Best Bank in both the Best of Johnston County and Goldsboro Best of the Best Awards. Both awards are community-driven, meaning nominations and votes come from locals utilizing the businesses in town.“There's no greater recognition we can receive than that from the hardworking people that we are proud to serve on a daily basis,” said Earl W. Worley, Jr., president and CEO of KS Bank.“These two award recognitions reflect the dedication that our teams have put in to ensure that our organization is relationship-driven and committed to our customers. We're humbled by the votes we received from our Johnston County and Goldsboro communities, and we look forward to serving you for years to come.”The Best of Johnston County Awards, run by The Johnstonian News, take place annually and feature nominations and votes coming from the community itself. With branches located in Clayton, Four Oaks, Kenly, Selma and Smithfield, KS Bank is thankful to the local community for their support and votes throughout the months-long campaign. The teams at the five Johnston County branches are thrilled to receive this recognition.The Goldsboro News Argus Best of the Best Readers' Choice Awards have been hosted for decades and are a means to recognize readers' favorite local businesses. KS Bank has one branch located in Goldsboro and is honored to be voted #1 in the Best Bank/Credit Union category. KS Bank has won this award for the second time in a row and is proud to call Goldsboro one of its homes.About KS BankFor more than 100 years, KS Bank has served communities across the Triangle East region of North Carolina. Established in 1924, KS Bank is a state-chartered savings bank and community-oriented financial institution offering a broad array of competitive, pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals and families. KS Bank offers retail and commercial lending and deposit services, mortgage products, and wealth management services through its Trust Division, Kestrel Wealth Management. KS Bank's corporate office is located in Smithfield, North Carolina, and the bank currently operates 12 financial centers in Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Wake, Wilson and Wayne counties.

Haley Daughtry

KS Bank

+1 9199382689

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KS Bank Celebrates 1st Place Finishes in Best of Johnston County and Goldsboro Best of the Best Awards News Provided By S&A Communications October 06, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.