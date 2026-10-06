Blood Testing Market To Reach $144.8 Bn By 2031 As Automation And Preventive Diagnostics Advance Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Blood Testing Market to register a CAGR of 6.94% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the blood testing market size is estimated at USD 103.53 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 144.80 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is benefiting from the rising burden of chronic diseases, growing demand for preventive screening, government-funded diagnostic programs, rapid automation, and increasing adoption of point-of-care testing. The transition toward integrated laboratory platforms, AI-driven decision support, connected analyzers, and decentralized testing workflows is also reshaping blood testing across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician offices, and other care settings.Blood Testing Market Key Growth FactorsRising Chronic Disease Burden Drives Routine and Preventive Blood TestingThe increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and other long-term conditions is supporting recurring demand for blood-based diagnostic panels. Routine glucose, lipid, hemoglobin, kidney-function, and other blood tests remain important components of chronic-disease monitoring and preventive healthcare. Government-funded screening programs and broader access to healthcare services are further supporting testing volumes across developed and emerging markets.Automation and Point-of-Care Innovation Accelerate Blood Testing AdoptionLaboratories and healthcare providers are increasingly investing in automated analyzers, integrated chemistry-immunoassay platforms, and point-of-care testing systems to improve workflow efficiency and shorten turnaround times. Automation is also helping laboratories address shortages of trained personnel while supporting higher testing volumes. The growing adoption of connected platforms and middleware is further enabling laboratories to integrate testing workflows with electronic health records and clinical decision-support systems."As blood testing evolves toward automated, connected, and decentralized workflows, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and factors influencing future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Government Screening Programs and Decentralized Testing Expand Market OpportunitiesGovernment-funded screening initiatives and the expansion of diagnostic infrastructure are creating additional opportunities for blood testing providers. At the same time, home microsampling, point-of-care analyzers, physician-office testing, and retail diagnostic services are gradually moving certain testing activities beyond traditional central laboratories. These developments are contributing to a more decentralized blood-testing ecosystem while expanding access to routine and specialized diagnostic services.Blood Testing Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJuly 2026 – Roche received the CE Mark for its Elecsys IGRA TB blood test, designed to identify tuberculosis infection. The test runs on Roche's cobas immunoassay systems and is intended to reduce manual workflows through automation and digital tools.July 2026 – Siemens Healthineers launched capillary testing on its Atellica analyzers, receiving CE Mark for 24 capillary blood-testing claims covering areas such as metabolic, lipid, thyroid, Vitamin D, and HbA1c testing.Blood Testing Market Segmentation InsightsBy Test TypeGlucoseLipid PanelPSABUNTSHInfectious-Disease SerologyVitamin DHigh-sensitivity CRPBy ProductInstrumentsConsumables (Kits, Reagents and Others)By TechnologyClinical ChemistryMolecular DiagnosticsImmunoassayOthersBy End UserDiagnostic LaboratoriesHospitalsOthersBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaAustraliaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East and AfricaBlood Testing Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, accounting for 43.6% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established diagnostic infrastructure, high testing volumes, preventive-care programs, and the presence of major diagnostic laboratories and technology providers. Continued investment in automation and point-of-care testing is also supporting market development.Europe represents an established blood testing market supported by mature laboratory networks, preventive healthcare programs, and continued investments in laboratory automation. At the same time, evolving regulatory requirements, including the implementation of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation, are increasing compliance requirements for manufacturers and laboratories.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.54% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by expanding diagnostic infrastructure, government-funded screening programs, rising healthcare access, increasing chronic-disease prevalence, and investments in automated laboratory systems across China, India, Japan, and other markets.The Blood Testing Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Blood Testing Market Competitive LandscapeThe blood testing market is moderately fragmented, with leading companies competing across diagnostic instruments, reagents, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, infectious-disease testing, and laboratory automation. Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, and Sysmex are among the leading participants. Competition is increasingly influenced by platform integration, assay menus, automation capabilities, reagent contracts, regulatory compliance, and the ability to support decentralized testing workflows.Blood Testing Market Key Companies. Abbott Laboratories. Becton Dickinson. bioMérieux SA. Bio-Rad Laboratories. Cepheid. Danaher Corporation. DiaSorin. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Grifols S.A.. Hologic. Laboratory Corporation of America. Mindray Medical. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Quest Diagnostics. Siemens Healthineers. Sysmex Corporation. Thermo Fisher ScientificDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Blood Testing Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligencePoint-of-Care Diagnostics Market Size - The Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market is projected to expand from USD 58.76 billion in 2026 to USD 92.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.90%, supported by increasing demand for rapid testing, decentralized diagnostics, infectious-disease screening, glucose monitoring, and home-based healthcare.In Vitro Diagnostic Market - The In Vitro Diagnostic Market is expected to grow from USD 113.08 billion in 2026 to USD 152.54 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.17%, driven by chronic disease prevalence, an aging population, automation, molecular diagnostics, and increasing adoption of decentralized testing.Clinical Laboratory Services Market - The Clinical Laboratory Services Market is projected to expand from USD 315.14 billion in 2026 to USD 431.56 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.49%, supported by rising chronic and infectious diseases, preventive screening, laboratory automation, molecular diagnostics, and decentralized specimen collection.About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

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Blood Testing Market to Reach $144.8 Bn by 2031 as Automation and Preventive Diagnostics Advance | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 06, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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