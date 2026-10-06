2026 Heroes Of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Finalists Announced

Selected from more than 7,000 applications across 170 countries, the finalists are advancing action for a just, peaceful, and sustainable future.

BONN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The UN SDG Action Campaign today announced the nine Finalists for the 2026 Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards, recognizing individuals and initiatives taking bold action in their communities and advancing development, climate action, and peace.The 9th edition of the Awards has received over 7,000 applications from across 170 countries in three categories: Changemaker, Creativity and Resilience.The Resilience Award Finalists work towards building resilience in the face of conflicts, inequalities, and climate change:Solar Bright Future: Turning crisis recovery and displacement into lasting economic empowerment in Cameroon.Women Justice Initiative (WJI): Breaking down the barriers to justice for indigenous women and girls in Guatemala.Young Emerging Farmers' Initiative (YEFI): Building climate resilience through youth-led agroecology in Zambia.The Creativity Award Finalists inspire hope and action through visual expression, art, innovation, and more:Mothers of Courage: Mothers transforming tradition to create brighter futures for girls in India.Return Water Home: Restoring Indonesia's springs through community action for future generations.Women for Change: Breaking the silence on gender-based violence in South Africa.The Changemaker Award Finalists are leading collective action towards justice, equality and peace:Ola Alaghbary: Turning water into a catalyst for peace in Yemen.Rokiatou Traore: Connecting land restoration with livelihoods and opportunities for women and smallholder farmers in Mali.Taban Shoresh: From surviving conflict to helping others rebuild and thrive in Iraq.A High-Level Panel of Judges will select the winner in each category, who will be announced at the Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Ceremony in Rome, Italy, on 29 October 2026. Ahead of the Ceremony, the Finalists will take part in a unique multi-day programme of networking, coaching and capacity building.The Ceremony will bring together the Finalists, alongside United Nations leaders, government representatives, civil society, creatives and private sector partners, and will be livestreamed worldwide through Rai, Italy's national broadcaster and official media partner, and UN WebTV.Register to watch the Ceremony:If you are interested in attending the Ceremony in Rome on the 29th of October 2026, or for more information, please contact:Olcay Tetik |...****About the UN SDG Action Campaign:The Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards programme is powered by the UN SDG Action Campaign, a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, hosted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Bonn, Germany. It is made possible in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).Join the conversation: #HeroesOfTomorrow | #SDGAwards

Olcay Tetik

UN SDG Action Campaign

+49 22 88152676

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2026 Heroes of Tomorrow: UN SDG Action Awards Finalists Announced News Provided By UN SDG Action Campaign October 06, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional



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