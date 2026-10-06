Global Clean Energy Launches Integrated AI Services Platform Featuring Resilientiq, Fractional CAIO & AI Forge Solutions

Applied AI for Smarter, More Resilient Infrastructure

Expanded platform combines AI strategy, data science, implementation, workforce enablement and resilience intelligence for complex operational environments

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI), an AI-powered resilience and sustainable-infrastructure company, today announced the expansion and integration of its applied artificial intelligence services platform through its Flamelit AI Division.The platform is designed to help organizations move beyond isolated AI experiments and toward practical implementation. It combines executive AI leadership, AI strategy and governance, data science, predictive analytics, AI-enhanced product development, workflow automation, workforce enablement, and resilience-focused decision support.“Organizations are under pressure to move from AI curiosity to AI capability,” said Earl Azimov, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Clean Energy.“They need more than a model or a demonstration. They need an integrated approach connecting strategy, data, governance, implementation, adoption and measurable operational value.”An Integrated Applied AI PlatformGCEI's expanded platform addresses the AI adoption lifecycle, from strategy and data readiness through production applications, workforce adoption and ongoing leadership support.Fractional CAIO and Embedded AI LeadershipGCEI provides Fractional Chief AI Officer and embedded AI-leadership services for organizations requiring senior guidance without building a full-time executive AI function. These services support AI roadmaps, governance, implementation planning, data strategy, product priorities, workforce adoption and executive decision-making.The Company previously reported more than 160% growth in average monthly contract value for its Fractional CAIO services.AI Data Science Consulting and AI ForgeThrough its AI Division, GCEI provides data science, predictive modeling, dashboards, analytics, responsible-AI guidance, and decision-support capabilities. AI Forge focuses on developing AI-enhanced solutions, including knowledge assistants, AI agents, workflow automation, rapid prototypes and secure production applications.The approach emphasizes practical implementation, human-centered design, governance and continuous improvement as customer needs and data environments evolve.AI Growth Lab, Knowledge Bridge and Workforce DeliveryAI Growth Lab is designed to help customers and partners apply AI to business development and growth activities, including capture intelligence, proposal acceleration, customer demonstrations, reusable AI-enabled solutions and go-to-market support.Knowledge Bridge brings together senior AI and data-science advisors with business and implementation leaders to address complex, high-value opportunities. The offering is intended to help organizations align technical capability with operational priorities, customer needs and strategic outcomes.ResilientIQ: Decision Support for Preparedness and ResilienceThe Company is advancing ResilientIQ, a resilience-focused knowledge engine designed for disaster-response and emergency-management professionals. The platform is intended to help users evaluate emergency-operations plans and access cited guidance from research, authoritative sources, and organization- or jurisdiction-specific materials.ResilientIQ is designed to support preparedness, operational awareness, resource planning and recovery decision-making. It is not intended to replace emergency managers, technical experts, legal counsel or operational decision-makers.“Resilience depends on having the right information available when decisions matter most,” said Greg Godbout, Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Global Clean Energy.“ResilientIQ is being developed to make trusted knowledge more accessible and actionable for professionals operating in high-consequence environments.”Acquisition Transition ToolGCEI is advancing the Acquisition Transition Tool (ATT) to help acquisition teams convert task-prescriptive Performance Work Statements or Statements of Work into performance-focused Statements of Objectives, clarifying mission outcomes and enabling industry participants to propose more flexible, innovative solutions.Commercial StrategyGCEI's integrated approach creates multiple customer entry points, from Fractional CAIO leadership and AI strategy through data science, AI Forge development, workforce delivery, AI Growth Lab support and resilience intelligence.The Company believes this portfolio can support recurring service relationships, cross-selling opportunities and reusable AI-enabled solutions across commercial, infrastructure, public-interest and resilience-focused markets.About Global Clean Energy, Inc.Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTCID: GCEI) drives the transition to sustainable infrastructure through innovative AI, energy solutions, and resilience technologies. The Company is building a diversified platform designed to serve the growing need for smarter energy decisions, infrastructure reliability, and applied intelligence across commercial and public-sector markets.Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this release may be regarded, in certain instances, as "forward-looking statements" pursuant to certain sections of the Securities Act 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act 1934, respectively. "Forward-looking statements" are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made, and involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including, but not limited to delays, difficulties, changed strategies, or unanticipated factors or circumstances affecting Global Clean Energy Inc. and its business. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will ever prove to be accurate, and readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained herein. Global Clean Energy Inc. will not republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INC.Investor Relations:...954-932-3651

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Global Clean Energy Launches Integrated AI Services Platform Featuring ResilientIQ, Fractional CAIO & AI Forge Solutions News Provided By Global Clean Energy, Inc. October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Technology



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