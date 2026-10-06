Organic Food And Beverages Market Size To Reach $381.9Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 14.2%

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organic food and beverage Market Size

The Business Research Company's Organic Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The organic food and beverage industry has witnessed notable expansion recently, fueled by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier, natural products. As awareness around the benefits of organic consumption grows, this market is poised for substantial advancements. Let's explore the current market size, key factors propelling growth, major regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future landscape.

Current Market Size and Future Growth Prospects in Organic Food and Beverages

The organic food and beverages market has experienced rapid growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $197.05 billion in 2025 to $224.56 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This historical growth is largely driven by heightened consumer awareness about healthy eating habits, growing concerns over synthetic pesticides, rising preference for natural and chemical-free products, the expansion of organic farming techniques, and improved availability of organic items across retail outlets. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $381.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.2%. Factors contributing to this forecast include an expanding demand for sustainable food production, increasing adoption of organic diets particularly among millennials, greater investment in organic farming infrastructure, the rise of premium organic packaged foods, and an emphasis on environmentally conscious food consumption. Key trends anticipated during this period include growing demand for clean-label organic products, increased use of eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging, rising popularity of plant-based organic beverages, growth in organic infant nutrition products, and a stronger consumer preference for food supply chains that ensure traceability.

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Understanding Organic Food and Beverages

Organic food and beverages are products created through farming and processing methods that exclude synthetic pesticides, chemical fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), and artificial additives. These items are designed to preserve natural nutritional value, safety, and environmental sustainability across all stages, from cultivation to packaging. Emphasis is placed on traceability, stringent quality standards, and eco-friendly production throughout the food supply chain, ensuring that consumers receive wholesome and ethically produced goods.

Growing Impact of Organic Farming in Market Expansion

One of the primary forces driving the organic food and beverages market forward is the increasing adoption of organic farming practices. These methods focus on utilizing natural inputs and processes to cultivate crops and raise livestock, deliberately avoiding synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and GMOs. The expansion of organic farming is closely tied to rising consumer demand for chemical-free, sustainable food options. This approach not only encourages healthier consumption habits but also reduces environmental impact by eliminating synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. By providing cleaner and safer raw materials, organic farming enhances product quality and builds consumer confidence. For example, in February 2025, IFOAM Organics International, a global organic umbrella organization based in Germany, reported that the global organic farming area expanded to 99 million hectares in 2023, an increase of 2.5 million hectares compared to the previous year. This growth in organic farmland is a critical factor propelling the organic food and beverages market.

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Key Regional Leaders in the Organic Food and Beverages Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest market for organic food and beverages. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering valuable insights into regional market dynamics and emerging opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Organic Food And Beverages Market Size To Reach $381.9Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 14.2% News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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