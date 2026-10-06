Planning And Forecasting Market Trends And Forecast Analysis Reveal Strong Long-Term Potential

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Planning And Forecasting Market Trends Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The planning and forecasting sector has gained significant traction in recent years, reflecting the growing need for data-driven decision-making across industries. As organizations strive to optimize their resource allocation and anticipate future trends, this market is positioned for substantial expansion. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional developments, and upcoming trends shaping this dynamic field.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Planning and Forecasting Market

The planning and forecasting market has experienced rapid growth and is projected to continue on this upward path. It is expected to climb from $78 billion in 2025 to $87.22 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This earlier growth period benefited from reliance on manual budgeting methods, limited integration of data across enterprise systems, widespread use of spreadsheet-based forecasting tools, the rising demand for structured financial planning, and the initial deployment of ERP systems focused on reporting.

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Looking ahead, the market size is anticipated to reach $137.5 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 12.1%. This future surge is driven by the expanding use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in forecasting practices, the growing need for real-time insights into business performance, a broader adoption of cloud-based planning and analytics platforms, increasing complexities in global supply chains and markets, and a heightened emphasis on agile, scenario-based decision-making. Prominent trends shaping the forecast period include AI-powered predictive planning, real-time scenario forecasting, cloud enterprise performance planning adoption, integrated financial and operational forecasting systems, and sophisticated data-driven budgeting and resource allocation.

Understanding Planning and Forecasting: A Brief Overview

Planning and forecasting involve leveraging data-centric approaches, business modeling, and analytical tools to assist organizations in defining strategic goals, distributing resources effectively, and predicting future business outcomes. Through analyzing historical data, market tendencies, and operational inputs, businesses can generate precise forecasts related to demand, revenue, budgeting, and capacity management. This process enhances decision-making quality, minimizes uncertainties, and ensures business operations align closely with long-term objectives.

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Key Drivers Boosting Growth in the Planning and Forecasting Market

A major force fueling expansion in this market is the dramatic rise in data volume. Organizations are generating vast and ever-growing quantities of both structured and unstructured data from numerous digital sources. The increase in data availability supports more detailed, granular, and accurate planning and forecasting by providing richer datasets for analysis and predictive modeling.

For example, in November 2024, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations specialized agency based in Switzerland, reported that global mobile broadband traffic reached approximately 1 zettabyte in 2023 and is expected to climb to nearly 1.3 zettabytes in 2024. Fixed broadband traffic also grew significantly, from 5.1 zettabytes in 2023 to an estimated 6 zettabytes in 2024. This surge in global data generation and consumption directly contributes to the growing demand for advanced planning and forecasting solutions.

Regional Developments and Market Outlook in Planning and Forecasting

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the planning and forecasting market. However, during the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing digital transformation and technology adoption. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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