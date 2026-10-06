Chris Welton Earns Amazon Bestseller Status With New Book Adversity Is The Assignment

Performance coach and author Chris Welton examines how adversity can become a framework for resilience, leadership, and growth

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, performance coach, and speaker Chris Welton has reached Amazon bestseller status after the global release of his new book, Adversity Is the Assignment: The Framework for Turning Life's Hardest Moments Into Strength, Purpose, and Advantage. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book draws on Welton's personal experiences and more than three decades in sales, leadership, and performance coaching.Adversity Is the Assignment examines a central premise that has shaped Welton's work: difficult circumstances need not remain obstacles to progress. Instead, adversity can offer an opportunity to develop the capacity, discipline, and perspective required for future challenges.The book introduces readers to Welton's framework for understanding how people respond to difficult circumstances and how those responses can evolve over time. Among the concepts explored is the progression from victim to survivor, warrior, and ultimately architect, a framework Welton has also discussed throughout his coaching and leadership career.The subject is closely connected to Welton's life. Born with a limb difference and raised as the son of a parent struggling with drug addiction, Welton faced significant adversity from an early age. Later experiences, including the loss of an infant, further shaped his perspective on resilience, grief, and personal growth.Rather than presenting those experiences solely as stories of survival, Adversity Is the Assignment examines how lessons learned through hardship can be applied to leadership, performance, relationships, and future decision-making.“Adversity is not a detour from the path. It is often the very assignment that develops the strength and capacity required for what comes next,” said Welton.Chris brings more than 30 years of sales and leadership experience to the book. As a BNC-certified performance coach, he has worked with executives, real estate professionals, business leaders, and athletes on accountability, goal setting, resilience, and execution. He has also shared the stage with leadership author John Maxwell.His 2025 TEDx talk,“Reimagine Adversity: Your Next Level Is Now,” focused on adversity and examined how difficult experiences can be reframed as opportunities for growth rather than viewed exclusively as setbacks.Adversity Is the Assignment expands on those ideas by exploring practical approaches to recognizing habitual responses to adversity, drawing lessons from past challenges, and developing routines that prepare individuals and leaders to respond more effectively to new difficulties.The new release follows Welton's previous book, One Jordan, and expands his body of work on leadership, relationships, personal development, and high performance. Welton also hosts the One Hand at a Time podcast, which focuses on personal growth, leadership, sales, relationships, and performance.The Amazon bestseller milestone marks the latest development in Welton's work as an author and speaker, bringing his adversity framework to a broader international readership.Chris Welton is a BNC-certified performance coach, an international bestselling author, speaker, and host of the One Hand at a Time podcast. With more than three decades of experience in sales and leadership, Welton works with executives, business leaders, real estate professionals, and athletes on accountability, goal setting, resilience, and performance. His personal experiences with adversity have shaped practical frameworks for navigating challenges and preparing for continued growth.For more information about the author and his work, please visit: chriswelton.

Taylor Migliaccio

Adversity Is the Assignment

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Chris Welton Earns Amazon Bestseller Status With New Book Adversity Is the Assignment News Provided By Game Changer Publishing October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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