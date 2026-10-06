Oct. 15 'You Are My Angel Maternal Wellness Event' Announces Speakers In Honor Of Infertility And Loss Awareness

The event will bring together advocates, experts, and prospective parents for conversations and resources focused on infertility, loss, and maternal wellness.

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This October 15th, esteemed fertility and women's health advocate, TEDx speaker, and author Dr. Marline C. Duroseau will host the 3rd annual You Are My Angel Maternal Wellness Event in Dania Beach, recognizing October's role in Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month as well as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.The event will bring together families, advocates and experts for a day focused on infertility, pregnancy loss, infant loss, maternal wellness, and healing, all while elevating the voices of those impacted, providing resources to the local community, and sharing expert guidance as well as actionable tools for moving forward.“I am truly honored for the opportunity to connect once again with this amazing community in such a powerful way, one that will bridge health education with nuanced conversation,” said Dr. Marline.“We are creating a space that is designed to be transformative and healing, as well as advocating for increased understanding of what we can do to help loved ones heal and ending stigma related to infertility and child loss.”Presented through Dr. Marline's 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Angel's Grace Foundation, Inc., this year's event will welcome attendees from across South Florida. The day will begin with a special Welcome & Opening Reflections segment by Dr. Marline, as well as featuring Special Community Remarks by Dania Beach's Commissioner Luis Rimoli. The event will welcome an array of speakers including:Keynote Speaker: Zoran J. Pavlovic, M.D. presenting 'Understanding Your Family-Building Options.' Hailing from IVF Florida, Pavlovic is board-certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and board-eligible in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He will discuss when to consider seeking support, fertility evaluation, treatment and family-building options, preparation for fertility care, and becoming an informed participant in your reproductive health journey.Following Pavlovic, there will be a Moderated Fertility & Family-Building Q&A, offering attendees the chance to explore common questions surrounding fertility care, IVF, preparation, treatment options, and family-building. The Speaker and Discussion Moderator will be Nava Dimer, Bioethics-Certified in Assisted Reproductive Technologies, with training focused on the legal, medical and ethical issues surrounding reproductive technologies and genetics. She serves as Director of Strategy, Growth, and Development for Rader Law Group and IVF Law Group, bringing together expertise in patient advocacy, fertility care and the ethical issues surrounding assisted reproduction. An active member of SEEDS Ethics and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Dimer is closely engaged with the evolving ethical and practical issues in this space.Keynote Speaker Naomi Rosenkranz, M.S., S, PMH-C, will then lead 'Grief, Healing & Reproductive Mental Health,' a compassionate discussion centered on reproductive mental health, infertility, pregnancy after loss, grief, birth trauma, emotional well-being, and the importance of support throughout the family-building and maternal health journey. She brings her experience as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and certified mental health provider through the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.At 7pm ET, there will be a special Remembrance Ceremony including a butterfly release in recognition of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Afterwards, Speaker Donnie Milton will host 'Fireside Conversation: A Father's Perspective,' exploring a father's experience of losing a child, grief, family impact, resilience, and the importance of creating space for men to process and receive support.Dr. Marline C. Duroseau and Speaker Chavalia Mwamba will hold 'Fireside Conversation: Love, Loss & Legacy,' A personal conversation about motherhood, loss, remembrance, and the ways Chavalia and her family have created meaningful legacy in honor of her son, Kenji.Additionally, present at the event will be representatives from the Southern Birth Justice Network, who will share insights on maternal wellness, birth justice, informed care, and the importance of supporting women and families throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the broader maternal health journey. The team will have its mobile unit bus onsite, providing attendees with an additional opportunity to connect with maternal health information, resources, and community support. Resources from IVF Florida, IVD MD, Cured Heart Candles, and Filling Empty Wombs will also be available.Attendees will have the opportunity to receive gift bags with products and resources from event supporters including Pink Mahogany, Tropical Skyn, Skin Leaf Cosmetics, Black Bow Gift Co., Mom Daily Ideas, Harbor House Living, The Fertility Class, Navigating Parenthood, Marigold Life, Bold & Bloom, Violet & Ivy Wellness Co., Herplum, Olive & Sage Wellness, Perseve Hair, ERIA, The Baby Fairy Shoppe, Kerstin Tracy, The Continental DRIFTER, Giftada, IceCream Sunscreen, Vivoo, Hoopsy, Rader Law Group/IVF Law Group, CARS (Car Accident Referral Services) LLC, and Florida Complete Wellness Inc.Dr. Marline added,“To those who may be battling unimaginable pain right now, I want you to know that you are seen, and that there are so many others who have experienced the same grief and come out on the other side. We can heal as a community, one that supports each other through every step of the way.”Event Information:Thursday, October 15, 20265:30pm ETI.T. Parker Community Center901 NE 3rd St. Dania Beach, FL 33004To learn more, visit and .To RSVP, visitAbout Angel's Grace Foundation:Angel's Grace Foundation Inc. is a Florida nonprofit founded in memory of Angel Grace, the beloved daughter of founders Kevens and Dr. Marline Duroseau. The foundation offers compassionate support to families facing infertility, pregnancy and child loss, career hardship and emotional struggles. Through community programs focused on grief support, maternal health awareness, youth empowerment and career readiness, Angel's Grace Foundation offers hope, healing and practical tools to those in need. Its work honors the belief that grace should be given freely, especially during life's most vulnerable moments.

Adrienne Mazzone

TransMedia Group

+1 561-908-1683

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Oct. 15 'You Are My Angel Maternal Wellness Event' Announces Speakers In Honor of Infertility and Loss Awareness News Provided By MCD Business Enterprise October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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