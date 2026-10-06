DPMG Clinical Research Selected For Parexel's 20262027 Emerging Site Scholarship Program

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Palm Springs research site earns national recognition as it expands access to clinical trials for patients across the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

- Dario KuzmanPALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DPMG Clinical Research Selected for Parexel 's 2026–2027 Emerging Site Scholarship ProgramPalm Springs, Calif. - October 2026 - DPMG Clinical Research, a Palm Springs-based clinical research site serving the Coachella Valley, has been selected as a recipient of Parexel's Emerging Site Scholarship Program for the 2026–2027 cycle.The competitive program recognizes promising emerging clinical research sites and provides recipients with resources, mentorship and opportunities designed to strengthen their capabilities and relationships within the clinical research industry.As part of the scholarship, DPMG Clinical Research will receive membership in a major national conference known as the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS), participate in the SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit, and be paired with a site mentor and a Parexel relationship manager for guidance and professional development and growth throughout the program.“We are incredibly honored and humbled to be selected for Parexel's Emerging Site Scholarship Program,” said Dario Kuzman, Director of Operations, DPMG Clinical Research.“For a growing research site like ours, this recognition is especially important. It validates the work we have been doing to build high-quality clinical research capabilities in the Coachella Valley and to create more opportunities for patients in our community to participate in clinical trials close to home.”DPMG Clinical Research operates in partnership with community-based medical practices in the Coachella Valley, helping connect patients with clinical research opportunities across a range of therapeutic areas, such as family medicine and dermatology. The research organization was started in November 2024 is focused on expanding access to clinical trials in Riverside county that has historically had fewer opportunities for participation than major academic and metropolitan research centers.The scholarship program by Parexel comes as DPMG Clinical Research continues to expand its research infrastructure, sponsor and pharmaceutical partnerships, and portfolio of clinical studies.“Patients in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley should not have to travel hours to a major academic medical center simply to have the opportunity to participate in clinical research,” Kuzman added.“Our goal is to bring high-quality clinical trials directly into the communities where patients already receive their care. Parexel's investment in emerging research sites will help organizations like ours continue building that capacity.”Through the Emerging Site Scholarship Program, Parexel aims to support the development of emerging research sites and strengthen their ability to participate in the global clinical research ecosystem. DPMG Clinical Research was selected following a competitive application and interview process.About DPMG Clinical ResearchDPMG Clinical Research is an independent clinical research organization based in Palm Springs, California, serving patients throughout the Coachella Valley and Riverside County. Working alongside community-based healthcare providers, DPMG Clinical Research conducts industry-sponsored clinical trials and works to expand local access to innovative therapies and research opportunities. Its mission is to bring clinical research closer to patients while maintaining rigorous standards for quality, participant safety and regulatory compliance.Media ContactDPMG Clinical ResearchPalm Springs, California909-547-7178...

Dario Kuzman

DPMG Clinical Research

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DPMG Clinical Research Selected for Parexel's 2026–2027 Emerging Site Scholarship Program News Provided By DPMG Clinical Research October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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