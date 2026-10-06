The*Gamehers Announces 2026 Awards Honorees: 100 Wins Across 10 Categories

The 2026 the*gamehers Awards honor 85 winners across 100 awards in 10 categories, all nominated and voted for by the community. See every winner at thegamehers.

This year's honorees are shaping gaming through competition, creativity, education, and community

- Angela Chou, Head of Product & Growth at Good Game Group Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gaming's next chapter is being written by women, femme-identifying, and non-binary gamers competing on its stages, creating its content, and opening doors for others. Today, the*gamehers celebrates that impact with the announcement of 100 wins across 10 categories in its 2026 Awards. The full honoree list is now live at href="" rel="external nofollow" thegameher.This year's awards recognize 85 honorees, with several earning recognition in multiple categories. They include esports competitors, streamers, content creators, cosplayers, educators, students, community builders, and industry leaders whose contributions reach across gaming.Their achievements take many forms: building communities where players feel welcome, mentoring emerging talent, creating content that reaches new audiences, and leading teams and studios. Together, they show how much of gaming's future is taking shape beyond the usual spotlight."Our honorees are giving people a reason to play, a place to belong, and the confidence to get started," said Angela Chou, Head of Product & Growth at Good Game Group. "They're already doing the work that moves gaming forward. Now we want more people to know their names and help turn this recognition into their next sponsorship, collaboration, or career opportunity."the*gamehers Awards bring that work into focus. Through public recognition, dedicated profiles, and credentials honorees can share, the program helps turn community impact into greater visibility and creates opportunities for the industry to discover its next collaborators, creators, and leaders.Rai Cockfield III, Founder and CEO of Good Game Group, added: "The honorees recognized this year were chosen by the community that knows their work best. That is what makes this program different: the recognition comes from the players, viewers, students, and colleagues these winners show up for every day. Good Game Group is excited to help the*gamehers community continue to grow, have a place to call home, and celebrate their achievements."The 2026 awards span 10 categories: Advocates for Representation, Community Champions, Content CreateHERs, Cosplay Star, Esports Excellence, GameHERs Icon, GameHERs Student Impact Award, Impact Through Education, Rising Star Award, and TrailblazeHERs in Gaming.Recognition extends well beyond the announcement. Each honoree receives a dedicated profile on the Awards site that documents their story and impact for communities, prospective partners, and employers. Honorees also receive official winner credentials, including digital badges and assets they can share across their channels, portfolios, and professional profiles, along with a recognition package featuring official Awards merchandise, a gift card, and a bundle from partner .Over the coming months, honorees will be featured across the @thegamehers and @goodgametvshow social channels, bringing their stories to a global gaming audience. The complete 2026 honoree list is available at thegamehers.About the*gamehersFounded in 2020, the*gamehers is a global community platform celebrating women, femme-identifying, and non-binary gamers, with members in more than 15 countries. Through the annual the*gamehers Awards, community programming, and brand partnerships, it connects players, creators, and industry leaders in safe and inclusive spaces while making gaming culture more representative for everyone. As part of parent company Good Game Group Inc., alongside Good Game, the*gamehers is expanding its global presence in gaming content and community. For more information, visit .

Rai Cockfield III

the*gamehers

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

the*gamehers Announces 2026 Awards Honorees: 100 Wins Across 10 Categories News Provided By the*gamehers October 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.