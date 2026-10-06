Brits Aren't Ready To Hand Over Control To AI, Research Reveals

84% of Brits aren't comfortable giving AI significant control of their lives, while one in seven fear an AI agent could implicate them in something illegal

- Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder of Eskenzi PRLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AI agents may soon be able to book holidays, manage diaries, make purchases and access online accounts on behalf of consumers, but new research suggests the British public has clear limits on how much control it is prepared to hand over.A nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Eskenzi PR and conducted by Censuswide, found that 84% would only give an AI agent moderate or low control over their day-to-day lives, or no control at all. More than a third (34%) would not be comfortable giving an AI agent any control whatsoever.The findings suggest consumers are considerably more comfortable with AI acting as an assistant than operating independently. More than a quarter (27%) would allow an AI agent to prepare things for them but would want to approve every action, while 23% would allow it to handle routine tasks independently but require permission for other actions. Only around one in ten (11%) would be comfortable giving AI high or very high levels of control.Hacking, mistakes and unintended purchases among top concernsSecurity and the potential for AI agents to take unintended actions emerged as significant concerns. More than a third (36%) said they would be concerned about their data being hacked or stolen if an AI agent were acting on their behalf. Almost a third (31%) worry an AI agent could make a mistake, while 30% are concerned it could have access to too much personal information. More than a quarter (28%) worry an AI agent could spend money or make a purchase they did not intend, while 22% are concerned it could communicate with someone without their knowledge. One in seven (14%) said they would be concerned about an AI agent implicating them in something illegal. This rises to 21% among 18 to 24-year-olds.“I think it's important that we have a debate about AI liability - and this survey is important as part of that debate,” said Jonathan Armstrong, Partner at Punter Southall.“Too many people assume that AI is the Wild West - legally that just isn't the case. In most cases you'll be responsible for the AI you use and the consequences - and sometimes even if it took you by surprise. There are many great use cases for AI but they should all start with knowledge of the risks and doing what you can to reduce that risk.”Older generations are most reluctant to hand over controlThe research also found a marked difference between age groups. Almost half of over-55s (47%) would not be comfortable giving an AI agent any control over their day-to-day lives, compared with 21% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 18% of 25 to 34-year-olds. Younger adults are more willing to consider greater autonomy. Around one in five 25 to 34-year-olds (20%) would be comfortable giving an AI agent high or very high levels of control, compared with just 5% of over-55s.One in five could consider switching provider over boardroom AIThe findings also indicate that organisations using AI agents for significant decisions could face scrutiny from consumers. When respondents were asked how they would react if a company they rely on, such as a bank, insurer or utility provider, used an AI agent to advise its board on important decisions, 37% said they would want reassurance that a human always had the final say. Almost a third (31%) would want to know exactly which decisions the AI was involved in, while 24% would look into how their personal data was being protected.One in five (20%) would consider switching provider, while 18% said they would be less likely to buy additional products or services from the company.In comparison, 10% would view the use of AI in this way as a positive sign that the company was modern and embracing technology, while 6% said it would make them more likely to use the company.Consumers put responsibility on AI companies when things go wrongQuestions of accountability also emerged strongly from the research. If an AI agent with access to a user's accounts was hacked, tricked or carried out an unauthorised action, 40% believe the company that created the AI should be primarily responsible. A further 25% believe primary responsibility should sit with the company or service the AI was accessing, while 18% believe it should rest with the individual using the AI.Yvonne Eskenzi, co-founder of Eskenzi PR, said:“AI agents promise to take some of the more routine tasks out of people's hands, and the research suggests there is an appetite for that. However, there is a clear distinction between allowing AI to assist with everyday tasks and giving it the freedom to make important decisions independently.“People appear to want visibility over what AI is doing, clear accountability when something goes wrong and the ability for humans to retain control over consequential decisions. As AI agents become part of everyday life, those expectations will be important for organisations introducing the technology.”Brits more worried about what humans will do with AIThe research also explored wider attitudes towards the risks posed by advanced AI. When asked about predictions that advanced AI could threaten humanity's survival by 2030, the largest group of respondents (22%) said they were more worried about what humans would do with AI than AI itself.Around 19% believe AI should be treated as a genuine threat to humanity, while 18% believe the danger is real but extinction by 2030 sounds far-fetched. A further 15% expect AI to cause serious problems but do not believe it will wipe humanity out.Just 9% said they were not worried about AI at all. Taken together, the findings suggest the British public is not rejecting AI autonomy outright. Consumers appear more comfortable with AI handling routine or preparatory tasks, while retaining stronger expectations around human oversight, security, transparency and accountability when AI is given greater freedom to act.The full report can be found here.ENDSMethodologyThe research was conducted by Censuswide among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults. The data was collected between 16 and 18 September 2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. Censuswide adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.About Eskenzi PREskenzi PR is a global cybersecurity PR agency helping companies build their profiles, establish credibility and reach the audiences that matter to them. With a strong international presence and deep roots in the cybersecurity community, the agency combines specialist knowledge with close relationships across media, analysts and industry networks. Its involvement extends beyond client campaigns to running industry events, championing cybersecurity talent and bringing people together to share ideas and expertise. Eskenzi PR helps ambitious cybersecurity businesses tell their stories and grow their reputations worldwide.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

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