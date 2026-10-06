“Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) For All” Sensitisation Campaign Launched To Deepen Public Awareness And Citizen Engagement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially launched the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) National Citizens Engagement and Public Sensitisation Campaign, dubbed“ECOWAS for All,” with a call for stronger public awareness and participation in the regional integration process.

Speaking at the Launching Ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Honourable James Gyakye Quayson stated that, over the past five decades while ECOWAS had made significant contributions to regional peace and security, free movement, trade and cooperation, many citizens remained unaware of the opportunities and rights available to them under various ECOWAS protocols. The campaign was therefore aimed at bridging the knowledge gap between ECOWAS policies and the everyday experiences of ordinary citizens, he noted.

He cited visa-free travel within the Community, opportunities for regional trade under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), and the right to reside and establish businesses in other Member States, subject to applicable national laws, as some of the benefits of regional integration.

Honourable Gyakye Quayson explained that the campaign would adopt a citizen-centred approach through stakeholder forums, market sensitisation activities at Makola and Madina Markets, border community engagements at the Aflao and Elubo border, media outreach, and student workshops would provide platforms for traders, transport operators, students and residents to raise concerns regarding customs procedures, documentation and border processes, while also providing feedback to policymakers and implementing institutions.

He reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to regional integration and“ECOWAS Vision 2050”, and called on traders, transport operators, business associations, educational institutions, the media and government agencies to actively support the campaign and promote greater understanding of ECOWAS programmes and opportunities.

In her welcome remarks, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khadija Idrissu noted that, the campaign represented Ghana's practical contribution to the long-standing objective of transforming ECOWAS from a Community of States into a community of people, by bridging the knowledge gap on the opportunities created by ECOWAS in the areas of travel, trade, employment and education, to enable citizens fully access these benefits.

She stated that the Ministry would, in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies and key stakeholders, take the campaign directly to communities and border areas to educate citizens while also listening to their concerns. She stressed that feedback from traders, transport operators, border communities, students and other stakeholders would be important in informing efforts to improve the implementation of ECOWAS policies and procedures.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative in Ghana, Ambassador Mohammed Lawan Gana, described the campaign as timely, noting that regional integration could only achieve its full

potential when its benefits were understood, accessible and meaningful to ordinary citizens. He stated that ECOWAS was not merely an institution but a community of people whose success should ultimately be measured by the tangible improvements experienced in their daily lives.

Amb. Mohammed highlighted opportunities available to citizens in trade, education, skills development, entrepreneurship and investment. He also drew attention to initiatives such as the ECOWAS biometric identification system and the SIGMAT automated transit management platform, which are intended to facilitate movement and cross-border trade. He called for sustained efforts to close the gap between regional policies and citizens' knowledge and experience and encouraged citizens, particularly youth, women, civil society, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders and the media, to become active participants in regional integration.

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Tijani, a Director of the Regional Integration Bureau of the Ministry, gave an overview of the campaign and indicated that the campaign would be heavy on the use of the local Ghanaian languages, where appropriate, in order for the messaging to deeply permeate to the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner of Immigration and Head of Operations at the Ghana Immigration Service, Mr. Justice Amevor, emphasised the importance of strengthening the implementation of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol. He noted that although several measures had been introduced over the years, challenges remained in ensuring the recognition and effective use of regional travel documents.

He explained that the ECOWAS biometric identity card, popularly known in Ghana as Ghana Card, was introduced as part of efforts to harmonise travel documentation and facilitate free movement across Member States. He expressed the hope that the campaign would contribute to greater public understanding and improved implementation of the biometric card as a recognised travel document.

The Secretary-General of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme, Mr. Richard Sarbah Eshun, also welcomed the campaign and used the occasion to sensitise the public on the Brown Card Scheme. He explained that the scheme facilitates compensation for victims of cross-border motor accidents and enables claims arising from such accidents to be handled through the appropriate national bureau rather than requiring affected persons to travel to the country where the vehicle is registered.

The Launch, under the theme,“Bringing ECOWAS Closer to the Citizen: promoting Awareness, Participation and Opportunities for Regional Integration” brought together members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, ECOWAS institutions, business and civil society organisations, the academia and the media fraternity.

The“ECOWAS for All” sensitisation campaign is expected to extend over the coming months, with engagements designed to bring information on ECOWAS directly to citizens and strengthen their participation in the regional integration process. It ultimately seeks to ensure that regional integration moves beyond government institutions and policy frameworks to become a practical reality in the lives of citizens across Ghana.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Ghana.