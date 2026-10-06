Polymarket Deploys Protocol V2, Upgrades Smart Contracts System

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Prediction market platform Polymarket has started rolling out“Protocol V2,” a smart contract overhaul aimed at making it easier to launch new types of markets and, eventually, expand beyond its current Polygon deployment. The upgrade begins with a limited test on live markets, with a planned switch to V2 for new markets in early November.

According to a post on X by Rajath Alex, Polymarket's head of protocol, the company is moving to a redesigned smart contract system meant to support multiple market formats through a single exchange layer rather than requiring separate infrastructure each time market mechanics evolve. The upgrade replaces older code from 2019 that reportedly relied on additional contracts for new market types.

Polymarket began deploying Protocol V2 on Monday, initially for a small set of live markets, with new-market migration targeted for Nov. 2. The new system is designed around pUSD as the sole collateral token and consolidates functionality into a simpler contract structure. Upgradeable contracts are intended to reduce future redeployments and lower friction for introducing new features. An OracleAggregator component is built to connect to multiple oracle sources, including UMA and Chainlink. Audits reportedly included work from Cantina, Quantstamp, and Zellic, along with formal verification by Certora; Polymarket is also offering up to $5 million in bug bounties for critical issues.

Key takeawaysProtocol V2 rollout schedule and what is changing

Polymarket's Protocol V2 rollout is being introduced in stages. The company is testing the new smart contract system on a limited number of live markets through Oct. 30. After that testing period, Polymarket plans a tentative Nov. 2 date to switch new markets to the V2 framework.

The core motivation is structural: Protocol V2 is meant to eliminate the need for additional contract deployments when Polymarket expands market functionality. Under the older setup-built on code developed in 2019-new market types required extra contracts to support different mechanisms. Protocol V2 reworks that approach so the platform can support different market formats more uniformly within a single exchange framework.

Polymarket also notes that existing positions will not be converted to V2. The Protocol V2 migration guide indicates that app and website users are not required to perform technical steps to migrate their holdings, though they may be asked to approve new contracts when trading.

pUSD becomes the single collateral foundation

A notable design choice in Protocol V2 is how collateral is handled. The new protocol uses Polymarket USD (pUSD) as its sole collateral token, paired with a single contract for position tokens and one exchange intended to support multiple market types.

pUSD was introduced as part of an exchange upgrade in April 2026. According to Polymarket documentation, pUSD is backed 1:1 by Circle 's USDC, making it a dollar-pegged stablecoin collateral layer for the platform's prediction markets.

For users, consolidating collateral handling is primarily about compatibility and operational consistency: rather than adapting collateral logic for each market variation, Polymarket can rely on a single collateral token across market types under the V2 design.

Moving toward cross-chain capabilities-without a set date

Protocol V2 is also built with portability in mind. Polymarket says the new protocol is designed to enable transferring positions, collateral, and market outcome data between blockchains.

However, Polymarket has not yet announced when cross-chain functionality will go live or which networks would be included. The platform currently runs prediction markets on Polygon, where pUSD is also issued.

Cointelegraph contacted Polymarket for details on planned networks and timing for expansion, but no further specifics were included in the provided information.

That uncertainty matters for market participants who may be thinking about liquidity, trading routes, and the operational impact of moving beyond Polygon. Until Polymarket clarifies timelines and target chains, the practical takeaway is that the infrastructure groundwork is being laid, while execution details remain pending.

Upgradeable contracts and oracle aggregation

Protocol V2 introduces upgradeable smart contracts intended to make future changes more manageable. Polymarket describes a”secure governance process” for modifications, aiming to reduce how often additional contracts need to be deployed for new features.

Another upgrade is the OracleAggregator system. Rather than tying market outcome logic to a single oracle implementation, Polymarket's new design is meant to connect to multiple oracle sources-including UMA and Chainlink -so it can determine outcomes across different market requirements.

Polymarket says the upgrade has undergone security review and verification. The company reported audits by blockchain security platforms such as Cantina, Quantstamp, and Zellic, alongside formal verification by Certora. In addition, Polymarket is offering bug bounty rewards of up to $5 million for critical vulnerabilities.

For traders and builders, this combination-upgradeable logic plus multi-oracle integration-signals an effort to make Polymarket's market engine more adaptable while keeping outcome resolution tied to verifiable external data sources.

What to watch next

The immediate milestone is the end of the Oct. 30 testing window and Polymarket's Nov. 2 target for switching new markets to Protocol V2. Longer term, investors and frequent users should watch for Polymarket's announcements on cross-chain timing and which networks will be supported, since those details will determine how quickly the infrastructure work translates into broader market access.

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