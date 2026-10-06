Cellex Cell Professionals / Key word(s): Product Launch

Cellex Cell Professionals Surpasses 10,000 Autologous ATMP Manufacturing Batches

06.10.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellex Cell Professionals has surpassed 10,000 autologous manufacturing batches for advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), produced for 12 clinical and commercial partner programs. The milestone reflects Cellex's experience as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in personalized cell therapies.



In autologous cell therapy, every batch is made for one individual patient. Collection of starting material, manufacturing, quality control, logistics and chain-of-identity processes must be coordinated within tightly controlled, patient-specific workflows. The significance of the milestone therefore goes beyond volume: each batch represents a complete, patient-specific operation executed under strict control. Cellex also knows these challenges from the developer's side. Its own CAR-T programs were contributed to the formation of AvenCell in 2021 to develop autologous and CRISPR/Cas-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapies. That experience gives Cellex direct insight into the scientific, regulatory and operational hurdles its partners face, and it shapes how the company refines its processes, quality systems and operating models. "Every one of these 10,000 batches was made for one specific patient," said Dr. Suvi Annala, Vice President Manufacturing. "Behind each of them is a coordinated chain of collection, manufacturing, testing and logistics that has to work on a timeline that matters to someone waiting for treatment. What we learn from each partner program feeds directly into how we run the next one." Cellex continues to invest in the capabilities needed for increasingly complex cell therapy programs including additional Grade B cleanrooms at its Cologne Ossendorf site. Building on this foundation, Cellex will keep working with its partners to deliver complex cell therapies reliably to patients at scale. About Cellex Cell Professionals Cellex Cell Professionals is a cell therapy CDMO with more than 10 years of experience in manufacturing autologous and allogeneic products. The company supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic partners from preclinical and clinical development through commercial manufacturing, combining GMP manufacturing expertise with the collection of cellular starting materials and supply-chain capabilities. Learn more: Press Contact

Elena Görris

Manager Strategic Marketing

Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH

Email: ...



View original content to download multimedia: 06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

