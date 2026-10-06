GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Science

GeoVax to Highlight Next-Generation MVA Vaccine and Manufacturing Advances at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2026

06.10.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST

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Presentation to Highlight Single-Dose MVA and Continuous Cell-Line MVA Manufacturing Innovations ATLANTA, GA - October 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that Senthil Ranganathan, PhD, Vice President, Technical Development and CMC Operations, will present at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2026, being held October 19–22, 2026, at RAI Amsterdam in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dr. Ranganathan will deliver a presentation titled“Revolutionizing MVA – Single Dose and Continuous Cell-Line Manufacturing,” highlighting GeoVax's progress in advancing next-generation Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) technologies focused on two complementary objectives: achieving robust immunity following a single vaccine administration and establishing a scalable continuous cell-line MVA-manufacturing platform. Presentation Details Workshop/Track: Platform Technologies

Presentation:“Revolutionizing MVA – Single Dose and Continuous Cell-Line Manufacturing”

Presenter: Senthil Ranganathan, PhD, Vice President, Technical Development and CMC Operations

Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands Advancing the MVA Platform MVA has a decades-long history as a well-characterized vaccine platform and is increasingly important for addressing emerging infectious diseases and biodefense threats. However, broader deployment of MVA-based vaccines can be constrained by multi-dose vaccination regimens and manufacturing processes dependent on primary avian cells. Dr. Ranganathan's presentation will highlight GeoVax's work to address both challenges through advances in vaccine design and manufacturing: Single-Dose MVA Innovation: GeoVax's next-generation MVA-X technology is being developed to enhance immune responses and potentially enable effective vaccination following a single administration. Preclinical studies with MVA-X have demonstrated protective immune responses following a single administration, supporting its potential for simplified vaccination regimens and more rapid deployment during outbreaks and public-health emergencies. Earlier this year, data presented at World Vaccine Congress Washington demonstrated that a single administration of MVA-X achieved protective efficacy comparable to a traditional two-dose MVA regimen in a murine orthopoxvirus challenge model, with protection maintained through Day 150. Continuous Cell-Line MVA-Manufacturing: In parallel, GeoVax is advancing production of MVA using the CR continuous avian cell line as an alternative to traditional chicken embryo fibroblast (CEF)-based manufacturing. GeoVax has demonstrated proof-of-concept of the upstream process and the downstream process is in development to support production at the 200-liter scale, with a pathway toward 500-liter and larger-scale manufacturing. This manufacturing approach is designed to enable scalable and reproducible production, reduce reliance on primary-cell supply chains, and facilitate manufacturing expansion and technology transfer. Continuous cell-line manufacturing could also provide a more flexible foundation for rapidly increasing MVA vaccine production in response to emerging infectious-disease and biodefense requirements. Together, these advances represent a potential evolution of the MVA platform - from conventional multi-dose vaccination and primary-cell manufacturing toward single-dose immunization supported by scalable continuous cell-line production. David A. Dodd, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GeoVax, commented,“MVA is an important and well-established vaccine platform, and we believe there are significant opportunities to further improve how MVA-based vaccines are administered and manufactured. Our work with MVA-X and CR addresses both sides of that equation - potentially simplifying vaccination through a single-dose approach while establishing a scalable manufacturing platform capable of supporting broader and more responsive vaccine supply.” Dodd continued,“Senthil's participation in the Platform Technologies workshop at World Vaccine Congress Europe provides an important opportunity to share GeoVax's progress with the global vaccine community. Bringing together next-generation vaccine design and scalable manufacturing has potentially important implications for outbreak response, pandemic preparedness, biodefense, strategic stockpiling, and expanded global access to MVA-based vaccines.” About GeoVax GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of vaccines and immunotherapies addressing high-consequence infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers. GeoVax's priority program is GEO-MVA, a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA)–based vaccine targeting mpox and smallpox. The program is advancing under an expedited regulatory pathway, with plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2026, to address critical global needs for expanded orthopoxvirus vaccine supply and biodefense preparedness. In oncology, GeoVax is developing Gedeptin®, a gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy (GDEPT) designed to enhance immune checkpoint inhibitor activity. Gedeptin has completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial in advanced head and neck cancer and is being advanced into combination strategies, including planned neoadjuvant and first-line settings. GeoVax maintains a global intellectual property portfolio supporting its infectious disease and oncology programs and continues to evaluate strategic partnerships and funding opportunities aligned with its development priorities. For more information, visit . Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding GeoVax's business plans. The words“believe,”“look forward to,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax is able to obtain acceptable results from ongoing or future clinical trials of its investigational products, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines can provoke the desired responses, and those products or vaccines can be used effectively, GeoVax's viral vector technology adequately amplifies immune responses to cancer antigens, GeoVax can develop and manufacture its immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's immuno-oncology products and preventative vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K that we have filed and will file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Company Contact:

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News Source: GeoVax, Inc.

06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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