Thyssenkrupp Nucera Establishes Its First Company-Operated Electrolyzer Cell Assembly Hub In Europe
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EQS-Media / 06.10.2026 / 14:37 CET/CEST
thyssenkrupp nucera Establishes Its First Company-Operated Electrolyzer Cell Assembly Hub in Europe
“For us, the Assembly Hub is a milestone in automation and assembly efficiency,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.“By centralizing and semi-automating cell assembly, we are increasing our capacity and closely integrating assembly and service. The investment in the Assembly Hub is also a clear commitment to Europe as an industrial location and a further contribution to strengthening the European hydrogen economy.”
Construction of the building begins in winter 2026. Upon completion, thyssenkrupp nucera will install an assembly line. Cell assembly at the Assembly Hub will start in 2028. The Assembly Hub will serve electrolysis projects across Europe and neighboring regions. Starting in 2028, cells for Moeve's Onuba project will initially be assembled there. thyssenkrupp nucera is investing between EUR 10 million and EUR 14 million in the Assembly Hub. The project is supported by approximately EUR 3.7 million in funding from the Portuguese government under the COMPETE2030 program.
The Assembly Hub also simplifies cell assembly for customers. Customers no longer require their own assembly infrastructure. This reduces their planning, personnel and resource requirements. Ready-to-install cell packages also reduce complexity at the project site while providing greater flexibility and higher operational readiness. Customers also benefit from the advantages of the Assembly Hub when it comes to service. This applies both to ongoing operations and to cell replacement.
To date, the individual cell elements for scalum®, the standardized 20-megawatt unit for alkaline water electrolysis, are assembled in decentralized customer-operated workshops and subsequently installed at the respective project site. Manual and decentralized assembly can result in long assembly times per cell and thus limits available capacity. With the Assembly Hub, thyssenkrupp nucera will in future consolidate these assembly steps at its own central location. Thanks to its production-line structure and automation, multiple cells can be processed in parallel and throughput times reduced.
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End of Media Release
Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise
06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231-22972-7100
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000NCA0001
|WKN:
|NCA000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|549300T0K3CI2C25SC77
|EQS News ID:
|2411240
|End of News
|EQS Media
2411240 06.10.2026 CET/CEST
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