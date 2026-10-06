Precisely / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

Precisely Introduces New Unified Data Management Platform to Make Enterprise Data AI-Ready

06.10.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

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Built on a single metadata and semantic foundation, the Precisely Platform makes data accessible, high-quality, governed, and enriched across an organization's data estate BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today announced the Precisely Platform, a unified data management platform designed to make enterprise data AI-ready. Built on a single metadata and semantic foundation, the Platform provides data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications capabilities to create the trusted data layer that AI demands.



Enterprise data is spread across cloud environments and data lakehouses, on-premises systems, and established platforms like mainframe and SAP. For years, organizations managed this complexity through a patchwork of point solutions, relying on analytics and human judgment to reconcile the inconsistencies. AI changes that equation. As AI is added to individual point solutions, it acts on fragmented, inconsistently governed data. Gaps that people once caught and reconciled manually now pass through AI and become part of autonomous decisions made at scale, often before anyone can intervene. The Precisely Platform closes those gaps, providing a unified way to help manage and improve data where it lives, without requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. Its integrated data management capabilities share services for semantics, data cataloging, observability, data pipelines, workflow, and AI management. Embedded AI, including AI-generated quality rules, intelligent matching, and data enrichment recommendations, helps teams automate work that previously required specialized expertise, giving organizations a consistent foundation for trusted AI and business decision-making. "Organizations are under increasing pressure to operationalize AI, but many continue to struggle with fragmented data environments, inconsistent governance, and limited visibility," said Stewart Bond, Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. "The industry's shift toward unified data intelligence platforms reflects the need to bring integration, quality, and governance together in a single offering. Organizations that establish this foundation will be better positioned to successfully scale their AI initiatives." Trust you can measure Most companies claim their data is trustworthy, however few can prove it. The Precisely Platform helps turn AI readiness into measurable evidence by profiling, validating, standardizing, matching, and reconciling data in pipeline. It also helps enforce governance policies, defines business terms, and tracks lineage throughout the data's lifecycle. Every data asset can carry quality and governance scores, giving leaders measurable evidence of what's ready for use and where risk remains. "Agents don't stop to question the data they're given. They act on it at scale, far faster than people can catch and correct errors. The challenge is knowing what data is being used, whether it's fit for purpose, and whether the right governance and accountability are in place," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "The Precisely Platform gives business leaders the visibility and evidence they need to scale AI responsibly and with the confidence to prove it." Context AI can act on Because every capability on the Precisely Platform consumes and contributes to the same metadata and semantic context, organizations can define rules, definitions, and policies once and apply them consistently. Built-in data enrichment and location intelligence are distinctive features of the Precisely Platform that provides hundreds of pre-linked datasets including location and business attributes. Address verification and geocoding validate, cleanse, and standardize addresses and assign coordinates to each record. Spatial analytics help users discover and visualize patterns, trends, and relationships between location-based datasets. Together, these capabilities create a connected, machine-readable model of the world that AI can use to make more informed decisions and take more effective action. Expanded connectivity with GioTM AI assistant and New MCPs Through GioTM, the Precisely Platform AI assistant, as well as APIs, SDKs, and a command-line interface, teams can access and apply Platform capabilities directly within the tools, workflows, and AI models they already use, without changing how they work. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, also announced today, extend connectivity to multiple products across the Precisely portfolio, allowing teams to connect the Precisely Platform and their existing Precisely investments directly to MCP-compatible AI clients like Claude, Microsoft Copilot, and ChatGPT. The Precisely Platform is in preview and will be generally available in early 2027. For more information on the Precisely Platform and Precisely AI Studio, the newly released curated collection of ready-made apps, agents, and skills that help builders discover what they can create with AI-ready data, register for the October 8 virtual event, "Precisely Now: Where Data Meets AI," or go to . About Precisely Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Information herein is proprietary to Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its licensors, does not represent or imply an invitation or offer, and may not be used for competitive analysis, building a competitive product, or otherwise reproduced without written permission. References to artificial intelligence, machine learning, or generative AI describe current or planned capabilities only and are not a commitment to regional or future availability, functionality, or performance. AI features are probabilistic by nature; outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or unsuitable for a particular purpose and should be reviewed by a qualified person before being relied upon. AI features and their outputs are provided AS-IS, without representation or warranty of any kind, including as to accuracy, completeness, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose. Customers are solely responsible for their use of AI features and outputs, for the data they submit, for any decision made in reliance on an output, and for their own compliance with all laws and regulations applicable to their use of artificial intelligence, including data protection and industry-specific requirements and any required consents, notices, disclosures, or approvals. Nothing herein constitutes legal, regulatory, financial, medical, or other professional advice. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Precisely's artificial intelligence capabilities, planned features, and anticipated benefits. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Precisely undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. "Precisely" is a registered trademark. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



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