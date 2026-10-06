India, Switzerland Strengthen Strategic Science & Technology Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India and Switzerland agreed to deepen their long‐term science, technology, research and innovation partnership on Tuesday in a meeting here between Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh and President of the Swiss Confederation H.E. Guy Parmelin.

The meeting also focused on taking the bilateral science & technology partnership into a more structured and long-term phase, with greater institutional engagement and cooperation in emerging areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Singh said India is increasingly adopting an interdisciplinary and mission-mode approach to science and technology, with national programmes bringing together expertise from different disciplines and ministries.

Artificial intelligence is being viewed as an enabling tool rather than a separate discipline, with the potential to contribute across diverse areas of science and technology, he said.

Dr. Singh discussed the country's work in biotechnology, vaccine development, genome sequencing, quantum technology, space and deep ocean research, as well as the emerging opportunities in the blue economy and bio-economy.

The minister welcomed the progress towards the Indo-Swiss Research Framework (ISRF) and the Indo-Swiss Joint Scientific Board, which provide a stronger basis for taking bilateral S&T cooperation towards a strategic and long-term framework.

Dr. Singh said the cordial relationship between India and Switzerland makes it easier for the two countries to collaborate at different levels. The minister also stressed the need for a regular working arrangement to ensure sustained engagement and effective follow-up on areas of mutual interest.

President Guy Parmelin said Switzerland sees India as a rapidly emerging global research and development power and seeks to position itself as a preferred long-term partner in education, research and innovation

Parmelin said Switzerland has earmarked a further CHF 45 million for the partnership, and expressed the expectation of a corresponding commitment from India to further strengthen and consolidate the joint Indo-Swiss research framework.

-IANS

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