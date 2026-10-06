Cheap Alcohol In Goa: Luxury Liquor Bottles Available For Just Rs 100? Here's Why

Indians love their drinks, and liquor sales heavily fund state budgets. But do you know where you can score the cheapest booze in the country? We break down the massive price gap between states and tell you exactly where alcohol costs the most.

Indians love their drinks, and liquor sales heavily fund state budgets. But alcohol prices change drastically the moment you cross state borders. Goa sells the cheapest booze in the country, while Karnataka charges the highest rates. You can grab a good liquor brand for just Rs 100 in Goa. The exact same bottle costs Rs 134 in Delhi and shoots up to Rs 513 in Karnataka. Premium scotch brands show an even crazier price gap of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 between states.

State governments control liquor prices because alcohol does not fall under the GST bracket. States decide their own excise duties and taxes. Goa heavily promotes tourism and keeps its excise duty at just 49 percent. Karnataka charges a massive 83 percent tax on liquor. This huge tax gap directly decides how much you pay for your bottle at the local wine shop.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan join Karnataka in charging heavy taxes on liquor. Karnataka recently introduced a new volume-based tax policy, which pushed up the prices of regular brands even more. Delhi and Haryana keep their taxes fairly reasonable, making booze cheaper there compared to other states. India simply does not have a single price tag for alcohol, as state excise rules control the entire game.