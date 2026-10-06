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BECO Launches Fabric Conditioner, Expanding its Natural Ingredient Fabric Care Portfolio
(MENAFN- storytellers101) Mumbai, October 6, 2026: BECO, the home-care brand focused on making everyday essentials cleaner and more conscious, has expanded its fabric care portfolio with the launch of its Natural Fabric Conditioner. A liquid fabric softener, the product is designed to keep laundry soft and smelling fresh for 8 hours because of its encapsulated fragrance technology.
The brand believes that the category was missing the natural-ingredient approach. Staying true to its commitment to making cleaning products with better ingredients, BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is made with natural, plant-derived ingredients and IFRA fragrance oils. It is also hypoallergenic, bringing together a thoughtful formulation with high-quality performance in a product designed for regular fabric care.
A key highlight of the BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is its encapsulated fragrance technology, designed and tested to keep clothes smelling fresh for up to 8 hours while wearing. An external sensory study, evaluated the product across cotton and polyester T-shirts, assessing fragrance strength and body odour masking immediately after wearing and again after eight hours. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 indicating no smell and no masking and 5 indicating extremely strong and extremely strong masking respectively, the product was scored between 3 and 5.
Speaking about the launch, Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, BECO, said, “Fabric conditioners are something almost every household uses. With this launch, we wanted to bring the same standard we apply across BECO to this category too, natural, plant-derived ingredients, and fragrance oils that meet IFRA standards. For us, it’s about bringing something better to an everyday category and giving consumers a more conscious choice.”
Beyond fragrance, BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is designed to keep clothes soft while delivering long-lasting freshness, making it an easy addition to everyday laundry routines.
The brand believes that the category was missing the natural-ingredient approach. Staying true to its commitment to making cleaning products with better ingredients, BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is made with natural, plant-derived ingredients and IFRA fragrance oils. It is also hypoallergenic, bringing together a thoughtful formulation with high-quality performance in a product designed for regular fabric care.
A key highlight of the BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is its encapsulated fragrance technology, designed and tested to keep clothes smelling fresh for up to 8 hours while wearing. An external sensory study, evaluated the product across cotton and polyester T-shirts, assessing fragrance strength and body odour masking immediately after wearing and again after eight hours. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 indicating no smell and no masking and 5 indicating extremely strong and extremely strong masking respectively, the product was scored between 3 and 5.
Speaking about the launch, Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, BECO, said, “Fabric conditioners are something almost every household uses. With this launch, we wanted to bring the same standard we apply across BECO to this category too, natural, plant-derived ingredients, and fragrance oils that meet IFRA standards. For us, it’s about bringing something better to an everyday category and giving consumers a more conscious choice.”
Beyond fragrance, BECO Natural Fabric Conditioner is designed to keep clothes soft while delivering long-lasting freshness, making it an easy addition to everyday laundry routines.
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