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Instamart's NOICE to Double Its Food Entrepreneur Base, Scale Product Range to 500+
(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 05th October 2026: NOICE, Instamart's clean-food private brand, today announced an ambitious new phase of growth, doubling its base of food entrepreneur partners and expanding its product assortment to over 500, as it deepens its commitment to building a stronger ecosystem for India's food entrepreneurs.
At a partner event with over 100 food entrepreneurs, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety and Instamart CEO Nandita Sinha unveiled NOICE's plans to expand into new categories including powdered spices, staples, cereals and dairy alternatives opening fresh opportunities for entrepreneurs and manufacturing partners to innovate and scale production to meet growing consumer demand and bring differentiated products to market.
As NOICE grows its entrepreneur and product base, it is also raising the bar on quality, food safety and hygiene, prioritising manufacturing partners that meet the internationally recognised FSSC 22000 standard. To help partners get there, NOICE has launched a financing programme offering eligible entrepreneurs up to ₹5 crore in formal credit, enabling investment in product development, capacity expansion and quality upgrades. Delivered through Swiggy Financial Services (operated by Swiggy Neocap Pvt Ltd) in partnership with SIDBI, Axis Bank and InCred Finance, the programme has already disbursed ₹2 crore in under a month, with a goal of supporting 100+ entrepreneurs by the end of 2026.
Nandita Sinha, CEO, Instamart, said: "At Instamart, we're building a differentiated, high-quality assortment that consumers can trust and brands can grow with. NOICE is core to this ambition, giving India's food entrepreneurs the platform, standards and capital to scale. By combining rigorous quality benchmarks with access to formal credit, we're not just enabling individual businesses to grow, we're building a stronger ecosystem for food entrepreneurship in India. That's the opportunity we're most excited about."
Since its launch in 2025, NOICE has built its reputation on freshness, offering products that are noticeably fresher, without compromising on quality. Every product is crafted with a taste-first philosophy, so the difference is one consumers can genuinely feel.
Today, the brand partners with 75 food entrepreneurs across India, spanning categories from fresh breads, paneer and batters to regional snacks, sweets, beverages and pantry staples. In just a year, NOICE has reached 9M+ customers with SKUs across 46+ categories.
One in every ten Instamart baskets now contains a NOICE product, with NOICE customers showing 1.5x higher order frequency and 10 percentage points higher retention than the platform average.
At a partner event with over 100 food entrepreneurs, Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety and Instamart CEO Nandita Sinha unveiled NOICE's plans to expand into new categories including powdered spices, staples, cereals and dairy alternatives opening fresh opportunities for entrepreneurs and manufacturing partners to innovate and scale production to meet growing consumer demand and bring differentiated products to market.
As NOICE grows its entrepreneur and product base, it is also raising the bar on quality, food safety and hygiene, prioritising manufacturing partners that meet the internationally recognised FSSC 22000 standard. To help partners get there, NOICE has launched a financing programme offering eligible entrepreneurs up to ₹5 crore in formal credit, enabling investment in product development, capacity expansion and quality upgrades. Delivered through Swiggy Financial Services (operated by Swiggy Neocap Pvt Ltd) in partnership with SIDBI, Axis Bank and InCred Finance, the programme has already disbursed ₹2 crore in under a month, with a goal of supporting 100+ entrepreneurs by the end of 2026.
Nandita Sinha, CEO, Instamart, said: "At Instamart, we're building a differentiated, high-quality assortment that consumers can trust and brands can grow with. NOICE is core to this ambition, giving India's food entrepreneurs the platform, standards and capital to scale. By combining rigorous quality benchmarks with access to formal credit, we're not just enabling individual businesses to grow, we're building a stronger ecosystem for food entrepreneurship in India. That's the opportunity we're most excited about."
Since its launch in 2025, NOICE has built its reputation on freshness, offering products that are noticeably fresher, without compromising on quality. Every product is crafted with a taste-first philosophy, so the difference is one consumers can genuinely feel.
Today, the brand partners with 75 food entrepreneurs across India, spanning categories from fresh breads, paneer and batters to regional snacks, sweets, beverages and pantry staples. In just a year, NOICE has reached 9M+ customers with SKUs across 46+ categories.
One in every ten Instamart baskets now contains a NOICE product, with NOICE customers showing 1.5x higher order frequency and 10 percentage points higher retention than the platform average.
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