403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Yango Group Teams Up with Ray to Launch Powerbank Rentals in the UAE
(MENAFN- PRHub.ae) [Dubai, the UAE – October 6, 2026] Yango Group, a global technology company digitalising urban services across more than 35 countries, has launched a powerbank rental in its SuperApp in the UAE. The service is rolled out in partnership with Ray, the powerbank-sharing service operating across the country. The integration reflects a broader move toward seamless infrastructure that plug directly into the app people already use rather than requiring a new one.
With the integration, the users will be able to rent a Ray powerbank directly in the Yango SuperApp. Existing Yango users can do this right in the app they already have open: scanning a station's QR code and paying through their existing Yango account, without re-entering payment details.
The integration taps into Ray's network of 600 stations offering powerbank rentals, installed across the UAE. This allows users to quickly rent a powerbank even when their smartphones have a low battery. Stations are embedded in the everyday locations Yango users already visit: dining, shopping, fitness, making on-demand charging a natural part of the day. Powerbanks can be picked up from participating locations across Ray's UAE network and returned at a compatible station after use.
"People rely on their phones for everything from getting around the city to communicating, paying and managing their day. Running out of battery can interrupt all of that. With Yango Power, we wanted to make access to a charger as simple as the other everyday services people already use in the Yango app — without asking them to download another application, register again or add another payment method. Yango Power is a natural extension of what we are building: a platform where the everyday infrastructure of the city — transport, navigation, delivery and now power — works together seamlessly," comments Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East.
"Ray isn't just a hardware network, underneath it is a platform that lets partners plug their existing apps directly into our stations. Based on this ready-made integration, Yango users can rent a Ray powerbank directly in the Yango SuperApp," said Roman Averianov, CPO and co-founder of Ray.
Yango Power sits alongside the company's existing urban services: ride-hailing, delivery, public transport schedules, car rental, navigation and others, that together make up Yango Group's ecosystem of urban services in the region..
Ray's network runs on an in-house IT platform, built and maintained by its own team, that already powers powerbank-sharing services under multiple brands across 9 countries.
According to Data Insights Reports, the powerbank-sharing market globally is valued at close to $4 billion and is growing at approximately 14.7% annually. Markets in the GCC remain at an early stage of adoption, which creates room for the category to grow alongside the platform. Yango Group plans to expand the service to other markets where the ecosystem operates.
Yango Power service is available through the latest version of Yango app in the UAE.
With the integration, the users will be able to rent a Ray powerbank directly in the Yango SuperApp. Existing Yango users can do this right in the app they already have open: scanning a station's QR code and paying through their existing Yango account, without re-entering payment details.
The integration taps into Ray's network of 600 stations offering powerbank rentals, installed across the UAE. This allows users to quickly rent a powerbank even when their smartphones have a low battery. Stations are embedded in the everyday locations Yango users already visit: dining, shopping, fitness, making on-demand charging a natural part of the day. Powerbanks can be picked up from participating locations across Ray's UAE network and returned at a compatible station after use.
"People rely on their phones for everything from getting around the city to communicating, paying and managing their day. Running out of battery can interrupt all of that. With Yango Power, we wanted to make access to a charger as simple as the other everyday services people already use in the Yango app — without asking them to download another application, register again or add another payment method. Yango Power is a natural extension of what we are building: a platform where the everyday infrastructure of the city — transport, navigation, delivery and now power — works together seamlessly," comments Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East.
"Ray isn't just a hardware network, underneath it is a platform that lets partners plug their existing apps directly into our stations. Based on this ready-made integration, Yango users can rent a Ray powerbank directly in the Yango SuperApp," said Roman Averianov, CPO and co-founder of Ray.
Yango Power sits alongside the company's existing urban services: ride-hailing, delivery, public transport schedules, car rental, navigation and others, that together make up Yango Group's ecosystem of urban services in the region..
Ray's network runs on an in-house IT platform, built and maintained by its own team, that already powers powerbank-sharing services under multiple brands across 9 countries.
According to Data Insights Reports, the powerbank-sharing market globally is valued at close to $4 billion and is growing at approximately 14.7% annually. Markets in the GCC remain at an early stage of adoption, which creates room for the category to grow alongside the platform. Yango Group plans to expand the service to other markets where the ecosystem operates.
Yango Power service is available through the latest version of Yango app in the UAE.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment